Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at The Forum Theatre

A NEW TWIST ON A TWISTED STAGE CLASSIC

Being a fan of Alfred Hitchcock’s works, I was eager to see The Forum Theatre’s production of acclaimed Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of Frederick Knott's Dial M for Murder. Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller pays homage to the original and is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. For those who have been fans of all things Hitchcock, The Forum’s production of Dial M for Murder will hit every nuance. From the dangling burning cigarette to the ever-present liquor cabinet and the constant pouring of whiskey or brandy.

This new script premiered at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre in July 2021. Knott's original version of the play was first onstage at London’s famed Westminster Theatre in June 1952. In October of that year, the play made its Broadway premier at the Plymouth Theatre. The 1954 film version, directed by Hitchcock, starred Ray Milland, Robert Cummings and Grace Kelly.

Decades before “Kojak” put the formula on television prime time, playwright Knott put an ingenious new spin on the murder-mystery genre by revealing the murderer early in the story. The tension lies not in figuring out who did it, but in watching a particularly proficient, often underrated sleuth uncover the criminal plot in a stage filled with intriguing suspects and intricate motives.

Director Kathy Page Hauptman has her work cut out for her. The play unfolds entirely in a single room and depends on lengthy exposition to do most of the plot’s heavy lifting. A wordy play in a largely stable environment, Dial M for Murder requires that the audience lean in, not sit back.

The hairpin-twisting drama revolves around Margot Wendice (played by Chelsea Ehresman) and her boa constrictor-smooth husband Tony (played by Ray Wills). Tony is convinced that his wife has been cheating on him with a long-time friend and work colleague, Maxine (played by Shanna Berry). Now it seems that the love affair is over but, in his jealousy, Tony hires Lesgate (played by Aaron Profit), a downtrodden former college pal to murder his wife. But as the murder goes awry, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deceit that tightens around them and traps them all in danger and accusation. Soon Scotland Yard Inspector Hubbard (played by Mark Manette) arrives on the scene. With the help of Maxine, Hubbard reveals the real motive behind the murder.

Hauptman and her well cast ensemble bring together an absolute thrilling evening of dramatic work that Wichita audiences have come to expect from The Forum. Ben Juhnke’s exquisitely designed set is painted in hues of dark blues that capture the eeriness of the show. An original sound design created by John Gromada with perfect music to underscore was magnificently executed. Hauptman’s elegant costume design is spot on with the time-period of the show, especially Margot’s opening red dress.

The play runs through Sun., November 17, 2024. Tickets are available by calling 316-618-0444 or https://ci.ovationtixcom/36031/production/1207268

