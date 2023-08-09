Previews: WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? at Kochi Playhouse

Kechi Playhouse is happy to announce the third production of their 41st year: Will You Still Love Me in the Morning by Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner, August 4-27.

Jeremy and Celia return a week early from their unsuccessful honeymoon to find that both Jeremy’s working partners have accepted his offer to stay in his house while he is away. The only problem is that they have each brought the other’s wife with them. Meanwhile, Syd the plumber, keeps popping in and out, attempting to stem the flood of water in the cellar. With complications piling up thick and fast, can Jeremy and Celia manage to salvage their lost honeymoon?

This wonderful farce stars Ashley Ferrer, Samuel Schwartz, Chris Welborn, Heather Johnson, Theresa Dombrowski, Jered Becker, and Mike Shryock. The show is directed by Misty Maynard.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Sunday matinees starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Call for reservations 316-744-2152. Kechi Playhouse is located at 100 E Kechi Rd.