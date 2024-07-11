Photos: Disney's FROZEN Gets 2nd Regional Premiere At Music Theatre Wichita

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney’s Frozen brings its magic to Music Theatre Wichita in the show's second regional produciotn. Performances run through July 14, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall. See photos from the production below!

Experience the enchantment of Disney’s Frozen live on stage, where the classic tale of love, friendship, and discovery comes to life. Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and their friends in a visually stunning production filled with iconic music, amazing sets, and must-see costumes.

The cast of frozen includes Kennedy Caughell as Elsa, Aubrey Matalon as Anna, Tyler Okunski as Hans, Isaiah Bailey as Kristoff, and Joshua Messmore.

Full-length matinees on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 PM will be open to all patrons aged 3 and up.