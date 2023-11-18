Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Previews: THE LAST LIFE BOAT at Guild Hall Players

The production runs November 30-December 3

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; Roxy's Downtown Leads Photo 3 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; Roxy's Downtown Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Disney's FROZEN Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024 Photo 4 Disney's FROZEN Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024

Previews: THE LAST LIFE BOAT at Guild Hall Players

Guild Hall Players will present The Last Lifeboat by Luke Yankee. The play was first performed in 2014 and has had over 65 performances since. This captivating and interesting play will be performed at St. James Episcopal Church located at 3750 E. Douglas in Wichita, KS. Show are Thursday November 30th- December 2nd at 8pm and Sunday December 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students thru college and are available at the door or you can make reservations by calling 316-683-5686.

The Last Lifeboat is the story of J. Bruce Ismay, the creator of the ship the Titanic. Everyone knows how that ended, but what they may not know is that Ismay stepped into a spot on the final lifeboat as the ship sank. Ismay was ruined by the media after the incident and made to be a villain. Mr. Yankee’s play gives Ismay redemption, giving more humanity and de-villainizes him. In the end, it is up for the audience to decide for themselves.

The play is directed by Jeremy Buoy who is a graduate of the Wichita State University Theatre Department where he studied acting and directing. Buoy has directed for other theatres such as Kechi Playhouse and Wichita Community Theatre. The cast features 10 local actors. In the main roles are Mark Schuster as J. Bruce Ismay, Ashley McCracken- Christy as Florence Scielflin Ismay, Bruce’s wife, and Jerusha Lofland as Vivian Hilliard, Bruce’s love interest. Playing more than 40 roles are local favorites Braden Layman, Peter Emery, Misty Maynard, as well as newcomers to the theater community Justin Terrell, AJ Pieschel, Jake Steward, and Madison Schulte.

Featured in design and tech as well as production help roles are costuming by Mary Tush-Green, props by Louise Brineager, Lighting by Tony Applegate, sound advising by Kirk Longhofer and features the original sound design by Cinthina Palmer. Joseph Urick serves as the dialect and voice coach. Fight choreography is done by Emily Redfield. According to Buoy, “this play is highly theatrical and relies on a minimal set and uses one of the earliest forms of theatre relying on storytelling at its finest.”

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Wichita

1
Disneys FROZEN Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024 Photo
Disney's FROZEN Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024

Disney’s Frozen comes to Music Theatre Wichita next summer. Performances run  July 5-7 & 10-14, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

2
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; Roxys Downtown Leads Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; Roxy's Downtown Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
9 TO 5 Comes to Music Theatre Wichita Next Summer Photo
9 TO 5 Comes to Music Theatre Wichita Next Summer

9 to 5 comes to Music Theatre Wichita next year. Performances will run June 12-16, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

4
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

From This Author - Paula Makar

Paula is very excited to be a Contributing Editor for BroadwayWorld.com! Paula is an Associate Member of SDCS and Actor's Equity. Currently, Paula is an Associate Professor of Theatre at Neosho Co... Paula Makar">(read more about this author)

Previews: SWEENEY TODD at Forum Theatre WichitaPreviews: SWEENEY TODD at Forum Theatre Wichita
Previews: THE GOLDEN GIRLS, A PARODY at Roxy's DowntownPreviews: THE GOLDEN GIRLS, A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown
SLOW NIGHT Begins Performances at Kechi Playhouse 9/8SLOW NIGHT Begins Performances at Kechi Playhouse 9/8
Previews: DREAMGIRLS at Crown UptownPreviews: DREAMGIRLS at Crown Uptown

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS
The Odd Couple: Female Version in Wichita The Odd Couple: Female Version
Theatre Salina (1/05-1/21)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Wichita Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (1/26-1/28)
Sense and Sensibility in Wichita Sense and Sensibility
Theatre Salina (4/05-4/21)
A Christmas Story (the musical) in Wichita A Christmas Story (the musical)
Theatre Lawrence (12/01-12/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Wichita Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (4/19-4/21)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Wichita On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
McCain Auditorium (12/01-12/01)
CLUE: The Musical in Wichita CLUE: The Musical
Theatre Salina (2/02-2/18)
THE PROM: The Musical in Wichita THE PROM: The Musical
Theatre Salina (6/07-6/23)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Wichita On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (3/15-3/17)
Every Christmas Story Ever Told: And Then Some! in Wichita Every Christmas Story Ever Told: And Then Some!
Depot Theater (12/01-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You