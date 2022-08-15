Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Music Theatre Wichita, Century II PAC, Concert Hall

Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Music Theatre Wichita, Century II PAC, Concert Hall

John Scherer to replace Wayne Bryan as Man in Chair in Music Theatre Wichita’s The Drowsy Chaperone

Register for Wichita News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

Wayne Bryan reluctantly leaves his role as Man in Chair in MTWichita's season finale, The Drowsy Chaperone due to medical reasons. Replacing him for the show will be John Scherer.

"One of the reasons we chose this show was to honor and feature Wayne, and the onstage character of Man in Chair embodies Wayne's love for the musical theatre art form," said MTWichita Artistic Director, Brian J. Marcum. "I've spoken with Wayne several times, and his thoughts are very much with this production. Because this is a celebration of the organization Wayne built, I'm so gratified that John Scherer, who is himself an MTWichita alum, will be joining us to share this wonderful show with you all."

Scherer is a Broadway and television veteran. He recently appeared in the critically acclaimed production of The Drowsy Chaperone at the Goodspeed Opera House. He has toured in various productions including 42nd Street and Cats and he made appearances on Law and Order SVU, and The Shield. Scherer last made an appearance at Music Theatre Wichita in the 2006 production of Sweet Charity as Oscar Lindquist.

The Drowsy Chaperone showcases a Tony-winning script and score, riotous humor, and sweet nostalgia brought to new life by director and Broadway cast member Brian J. Marcum.

This show is a salute to everything you love about classic musicals! The production opens Wednesday, August 17 and runs until Sunday, August 21.

The Drowsy Chaperone first stumbled to life at a bachelor party in a Toronto club. The show was written as a wedding gift to Second City Toronto members, Janet Van De Graff and Bob Martin. The group loved the show and decided to expand. After impressing audiences in regional theatres and festivals, the show debuted on Broadway in 2006. Three years later, Wichita audiences were introduced to the Man in Chair, and now for the first time in 13 years, The Drowsy Chaperone returns to Music Theatre Wichita. The show features a chirpy jazz age score and has fan favorite tunes such as "Show Off" and the double entendre charged "Toledo Surprise."

With a book by Bob Martin & Don McKellar, and music by Lisa Lambert & Greg Morrison, The Drowsy Chaperone follows a middle-aged, asocial musical theatre fan. While playing the record of his favorite fictional musical, the characters come to life in his apartment. He interacts with them and makes comments as gangsters dressed as pastry chefs attempt to stop a wedding, a Latin lover seduces a woman he believes to be the bride, and the groom is cast away blindfolded on roller skates.

Individual tickets are on sale now and begin at $25. For tickets or more information about The Drowsy Chaperone, visit mtwichita.org/tickets or call 316.265.3107.

Stacia Fernandez (Chaperone) makes her MTWichita debut, however she is reprising the role of the Chaperone that she played in the Broadway production. Stacia has toured the country in several national shows including Evita and Beauty and the Beast. She has also appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, Swing, Tom Sawyer and more. Stacia's voice can be heard in several films including Frozen 2 and Captain America.

Emma Pittman (Janet Van De Graff) a proud Wagner College graduate, is most recently known for winning Broadway.com and Chicago the Musical's "The Search for Roxie." Some of her previous performing credits include Lola (Damn Yankees), Kate/Chutney (Legally Blonde), and Judy (A Chorus Line).

Johnny Stellard (Robert Martin) last appeared at Music Theatre Wichita in the production of An American in Paris. He was a member of the original Broadway cast of Anastasia as well as the Broadway and touring companies of Evita. He has also appeared in concert with Kristin Chenoweth at venues including the Hollywood Bowl.

Jonathan Arana (Aldolpho) appeared in MTWichita's 2019 production of In the Heights, as well as the Jon Chu film. Other credits include On Your Feet! (National Tour) with Miami Sound Machine, Carnegie Hall with Titus Burgess. Jonathan has performed at premiere venues coast to coast and sends his love to family and friends all over the world.

Directing and choreographing The Drowsy Chaperone is Brian J. Marcum. Marcum appeared on Broadway as a replacement in The Drowsy Chaperone and he was in the original Broadway companies of The Gershwins', Fascinating Rhythm, Saturday Night Fever, the 2001 Tony winning revival of 42nd Street and The Boy from Oz starring Hugh Jackman. In 2020 he wrote, directed, and choreographed the Emmy nominated MTWichita Holiday Spectacular.

The Music Theatre Wichita season concludes with The Drowsy Chaperone and will return in December to produce a Live Holiday Special for the first time December 9-11 at Century II Concert Hall.





From This Author - Paula Makar

Paula is very excited to be a Contributing Editor for BroadwayWorld.com! Paula earned her Master’s Degree in Theatre from Oklahoma State University, where she directed These Shining Lives and... (read more about this author)


Previews: BIG RIVER at Roxy's Downtown
August 15, 2022

Roger Miller (KING OF THE ROAD) and William Hauptman’s musical adaptation about Mark Twain’s rebellious teenager Huck and a runaway slave named Jim, takes off, raft and all, on Roxy’s stage August 4, 2022. The limited engagement runs through August 20, 2022 for just 12 performances.
Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Music Theatre Wichita, Century II PAC, Concert Hall
August 15, 2022

Wayne Bryan reluctantly leaves his role as Man in Chair in MTWichita's season finale, The Drowsy Chaperone due to medical reasons. Replacing him for the show will be John Scherer.
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Crown Uptown
August 12, 2022

The Wedding Singer made its Regional Debut at the Crown Uptown in July. It’s super fun, high energy musical based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, with music by Matthew Sklar (Elf, The Prom), book by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, Elf, The Prom) and Tim Herlihy (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore), and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The Wedding Singer's score is rife with 80’s pop references, which made me ponder the question, “From which actual hits were the show’s songs derived?”
Review: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL at Roxy's Downtown
July 22, 2022

WhHeathers: The Musical is the comically dark story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy teenage misfit who offers her forgery skills to the Heathers, the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High, in exchange for the good life. Before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with J.D., the new kid who doesn't take any crap from the Jocks. When Heather Chandler kicks Veronica out of the group for defending Veronica's geeky friend, Martha 'Dumptruck,' Veronica begs for Chandler's forgiveness, but J.D. has other plans. There is LANGUAGE and ADULT THEMES. PG-13 for sure.
Previews: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at Roxy's Downtown
July 19, 2022

Opening the 2022-2023 Season for Roxy’s Downtown is Heathers: The Musical, which is set to run until July 23rd.