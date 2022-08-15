Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Music Theatre Wichita, Century II PAC, Concert Hall

Wayne Bryan reluctantly leaves his role as Man in Chair in MTWichita's season finale, The Drowsy Chaperone due to medical reasons. Replacing him for the show will be John Scherer.

"One of the reasons we chose this show was to honor and feature Wayne, and the onstage character of Man in Chair embodies Wayne's love for the musical theatre art form," said MTWichita Artistic Director, Brian J. Marcum. "I've spoken with Wayne several times, and his thoughts are very much with this production. Because this is a celebration of the organization Wayne built, I'm so gratified that John Scherer, who is himself an MTWichita alum, will be joining us to share this wonderful show with you all."

Scherer is a Broadway and television veteran. He recently appeared in the critically acclaimed production of The Drowsy Chaperone at the Goodspeed Opera House. He has toured in various productions including 42nd Street and Cats and he made appearances on Law and Order SVU, and The Shield. Scherer last made an appearance at Music Theatre Wichita in the 2006 production of Sweet Charity as Oscar Lindquist.

The Drowsy Chaperone showcases a Tony-winning script and score, riotous humor, and sweet nostalgia brought to new life by director and Broadway cast member Brian J. Marcum.

This show is a salute to everything you love about classic musicals! The production opens Wednesday, August 17 and runs until Sunday, August 21.

The Drowsy Chaperone first stumbled to life at a bachelor party in a Toronto club. The show was written as a wedding gift to Second City Toronto members, Janet Van De Graff and Bob Martin. The group loved the show and decided to expand. After impressing audiences in regional theatres and festivals, the show debuted on Broadway in 2006. Three years later, Wichita audiences were introduced to the Man in Chair, and now for the first time in 13 years, The Drowsy Chaperone returns to Music Theatre Wichita. The show features a chirpy jazz age score and has fan favorite tunes such as "Show Off" and the double entendre charged "Toledo Surprise."

With a book by Bob Martin & Don McKellar, and music by Lisa Lambert & Greg Morrison, The Drowsy Chaperone follows a middle-aged, asocial musical theatre fan. While playing the record of his favorite fictional musical, the characters come to life in his apartment. He interacts with them and makes comments as gangsters dressed as pastry chefs attempt to stop a wedding, a Latin lover seduces a woman he believes to be the bride, and the groom is cast away blindfolded on roller skates.

Individual tickets are on sale now and begin at $25. For tickets or more information about The Drowsy Chaperone, visit mtwichita.org/tickets or call 316.265.3107.

Stacia Fernandez (Chaperone) makes her MTWichita debut, however she is reprising the role of the Chaperone that she played in the Broadway production. Stacia has toured the country in several national shows including Evita and Beauty and the Beast. She has also appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, Swing, Tom Sawyer and more. Stacia's voice can be heard in several films including Frozen 2 and Captain America.

Emma Pittman (Janet Van De Graff) a proud Wagner College graduate, is most recently known for winning Broadway.com and Chicago the Musical's "The Search for Roxie." Some of her previous performing credits include Lola (Damn Yankees), Kate/Chutney (Legally Blonde), and Judy (A Chorus Line).

Johnny Stellard (Robert Martin) last appeared at Music Theatre Wichita in the production of An American in Paris. He was a member of the original Broadway cast of Anastasia as well as the Broadway and touring companies of Evita. He has also appeared in concert with Kristin Chenoweth at venues including the Hollywood Bowl.

Jonathan Arana (Aldolpho) appeared in MTWichita's 2019 production of In the Heights, as well as the Jon Chu film. Other credits include On Your Feet! (National Tour) with Miami Sound Machine, Carnegie Hall with Titus Burgess. Jonathan has performed at premiere venues coast to coast and sends his love to family and friends all over the world.

Directing and choreographing The Drowsy Chaperone is Brian J. Marcum. Marcum appeared on Broadway as a replacement in The Drowsy Chaperone and he was in the original Broadway companies of The Gershwins', Fascinating Rhythm, Saturday Night Fever, the 2001 Tony winning revival of 42nd Street and The Boy from Oz starring Hugh Jackman. In 2020 he wrote, directed, and choreographed the Emmy nominated MTWichita Holiday Spectacular.

The Music Theatre Wichita season concludes with The Drowsy Chaperone and will return in December to produce a Live Holiday Special for the first time December 9-11 at Century II Concert Hall.