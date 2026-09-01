Previews: RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Jesse Bourque Products At The Historic B-29 DOC Hangar

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A beloved Halloween tradition is returning to the Wichita stage. Today, Jesse Bourque Productions announced the full cast and opened ticket sales for Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, running for seven performances across two weekends in October at the historic B-29 DOC Hangar. Tickets are available now at rockyhorrorwichita.com.

For years, Wichita audiences have made The Rocky Horror Show part of their Halloween, dressing up, shouting back, and dancing the Time Warp at productions around the city. When no local theater held the rights this year, producers Jesse Bourque and Brent McNulty set out to make sure the tradition didn't skip a beat.

The production features an all-local cast, including Steve Hitchcock as Frank-N-Furter, Lyle Valentine as Brad, Sisilia Shaffer as Janet, Monte Wheeler as Narrator, Zoe Reitz as Riff Raff, Briley Meek as Magenta, Haylee Couey as Columbia, Justin Noel Hall as Rocky, Lorenz Looney as Eddie/Dr. Scott, as well as ensemble members known as The Phantoms - Braden Sweet, Julia Tarbox, Jacob Antle, Sara Goldfarb, Mackenzie Glasmann, and Lily Wilson.

For producer Jesse Bourque, the show is personal. Years ago, his first theater date with his now-wife Annika was a live production of The Rocky Horror Show. Neither of them has looked at Halloween the same way since, dressing up, joining the callbacks, and returning year after year. This year, with no local production on the calendar, Jesse decided to step in and keep the tradition going. But the tradition was never really theirs alone. Long before Jesse and Annika fell into it, The Rocky Horror Show had been embraced and kept alive by the wider Wichita theater community, a shared ritual passed between casts, crews, and audiences across the city for years.

"This show has been loved and nurtured by the Wichita community for far longer than any of us have been part of it," said Jesse Bourque, producer. "We didn't want this to be the year it went quiet. Our goal is to give it a lasting home and continue the Halloween tradition that Wichita can count on year after year." Jesse Bourque Productions was formed for exactly that purpose. Rather than a company with a full season, it exists to mount one production each year and do it exceptionally well, an annual Halloween staple built to become part of the city's fall calendar.

This year's production marks a first for its home. While the B-29 DOC Hangar has hosted galas, corporate events, and even ballet exhibitions, this will be the first full-scale theatrical performance ever staged in the historic aviation landmark. The result will be a Rocky Horror unlike any Wichita has seen, one that trades a traditional theater for the dramatic scale of a hangar. The evening is built as a night out. Audiences can choose from a range of seating, from couches and tables to standard theater seating, and enjoy curated bites from Blue Moon Catering alongside a cash bar serving themed drinks.

The production is directed by Ryan Schafer, with choreography by Ia Hawkins, and produced by Brent McNulty and Jesse Bourque of Jesse Bourque Productions. Additional artistic team members will be announced soon. Ryan Schafer is an award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer based in Wichita, Kansas. His love for Rocky Horror began in high school when he lied to his parents about going to a friend's house and instead went to a screening of RHPS at the Orpheum, thus giving himself over to absolute pleasure. Since then, he's found even more pleasure as "Brad" in multiple productions of Rocky Horror, most recently in 2023 with the Crown Arts Collaborative. He can't wait for madness to take its toll as director of this exciting, new production.

Performances run from October 22 to October 31, 2026. All performances are at 7pm, with the addition of a midnight performance on October 31st. All performances are at the B-29 DOC Hangar, 1788 S. Airport Rd., Wichita, KS 67209.

Two performances, Saturday, October 24 and Friday, October 30, will feature American Sign Language interpretation, provided by Kiah Hopkins and Amber Dinger. A separate Halloween After Party will follow the Friday, October 30 performance. The after party is open to all; tickets are available separately.

Tickets start at $12, with VIP table and couch options available, and are on sale now at rockyhorrorwichita.com The Rocky Horror Show contains mature content and suggestive themes. Recommended for audiences 18 and older.

www.rockyhorrorwichita.com

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