Preview: COME FROM AWAY at Roxy's Downtown

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Roxy’s Downtown is proud to present the hit Broadway musical COME FROM AWAY, opening August 28 and running through September 26, 2026. Staged during the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, this uplifting and powerful production commemorates a pivotal moment in modern history by shedding light on the enduring capacity of the human spirit.

COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, following the grounding of 38 commercial flights on September 11, 2001. As the isolated island community welcomed thousands of frightened travelers into their homes and hearts, culture clashes faded, anxieties gave way to trust, and lifelong friendships were forged in the face of tragedy.

“In moments of unimaginable darkness and uncertainty, humanity has a choice in how it responds,” said Rick Bumgardner, Producing Artistic Director at Roxy’s Downtown. “COME FROM AWAY isn’t merely a story about the tragedy of September 11, it is a living testament to the quiet power of human dignity, radical hospitality, and unconditional kindness. As we mark 25 years since that fateful day, bringing this story of profound community and compassion to the Roxy’s stage serves as a vital reminder of who we can be when we choose to open our doors and take care of one another.”

Directed by Bumgardner with musical direction by Simon Hill, the regional ensemble cast brings Gander’s residents and international “townspeople” to visit life on the intimate Roxy’s stage, including: MJ Harper as Captain Beverly Bass, Vonda Schuster as Hannah, Nick Albrecht as Nick, and David Raehpour as Claude.

Performances are August 28-Septmeber 26, 2026. Opening week is Friday and Saturday; all other weeks are Thursday through Saturday. Matinees are at 2 p.m. and evening performances are at 7:30p.m. Roxy’s Downtown is located at 412 1/2 E. Douglas Ave. Tickets are available online at www.roxysdowntown.com. Goodwill Industries of Kansas will have donation bins for patrons to bring gently used clothing and household goods to help Goodwill support its mission services.

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