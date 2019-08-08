Photo Flash: Get A First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At Music Theatre Wichita

Music Theatre Wichita concludes its 2019 Season with In the Heights August 7-11, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical which introduced Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to Broadway. With book written by Quiara Alegría Hudes, the high-energy story unfolds during a tumultuous three-day period which dramatically affects the residents of a close-knit Washington Heights neighborhood.

Director-choreographer Carlos A. Mendoza comes from Los Angeles to stage this MTW premiere. A member of MTW's performing company early in his career, Mendoza has won several awards for his previous productions of In the Heights. Danita Lee is creating the colorful new costumes.

Leading the cast as Usnavi is Ernie Pruneda (Sister Act), repeating the portrayal that recently garnered him the BWW Best Actor Award at Orlando Shakespeare. Other Broadway veterans in the cast include Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Titanic, Women on the Verge) as Abuela Claudia, Danny Bolero (In the Heights) as Kevin, Natalie Toro (Les Misérables) as Camila, and Grasan Kingsberry (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as Benny. Additional featured artists include Gabriella Enriquez as Vanessa, Camila Paquet as Nina, Alex Aponte as Sonny, Katja Rivera Yanko as Daniela, and Mikaela Secada as Carla.





