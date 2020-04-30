Music in the Park Announces Lineup For This Summer's 'Peace, Love & Music: A Tribute To The Bands Of Woodstock'

Music in the Park has announced its upcoming summer series, Peace, Love & Music: A Tribute To The Bands Of Woodstock. If the pandemic allows, the series will kick off on June 4, according to Parsons Sun.

The planned lineup is as follows:

Donnie Miller and Rude Awakenings - June 4

Originally from Coffeyville, Miller has spent more than 45 years playing thousands of shows including funky dive bars, large theaters and major concert tours. An adult-oriented rock artist during the first part of his career, Miller has been playing the blues for the last 25 years. Hoisington said it's the perfect genre to showcase his powerful vocal and guitar skills.

Parsons Community Orchestra - June 11

The 35-piece ensemble of musicians from the Southeast Kansas area, under the direction of Scott Nelson, will present an evening of spirited music. The orchestra plays a variety of arrangements from classical standards to modern-day tunes. Joining the Parsons Community Orchestra for a select few numbers will be a large choir of singers from around the SEK region.

Cubanisms - June 18

The ensemble was created in 2016 by Michael McClintock. The music is a fusion mixing the Cuban tres with some sparkles of salsa, jazz, Brazilian and Afro-Cuban rhythms. It reflects the richness that comes from the experience of its members and its Anglo-Saxon, Mexican and Brazilian roots. The band's diversity is also found in its repertoire that includes three languages: Spanish, Portuguese and English.

The Banned - June 25

A performance of The Banned is sure to feature songs from favorite '80s rock artists, including Van Halen, White Lion, Ratt, Motley Crue, The Cult, Poison, Bon Jovi, Kiss and many more. The Banned is highly in demand and regularly performs at clubs, casinos and festivals.

Dr. Funk and the Soul Vaccinations - July 2

Dr. Funk and the Soul Vaccinations is a seven-piece band made up of talented musicians from the Midwest that has quickly become a party favorite on the casino circuit. The band provides an interesting mix of funk, soul, R&B, hip-hop and rock. Featuring strong male and female vocals, a performance of Dr. Funk and the Soul Vaccinations yields a diversified mix of artists like Prince, Donna Summer, Chicago, Bruno Mars, Foo Fighters, James Brown, Wang Chung and Aretha Franklin.

Parsons Community Band - July 4

Music in the Park will celebrate the Fourth of July with a patriotic musical salute by the Parsons Community Band featuring favorite marches and anthems. After the concert, the annual Parsons Chamber of Commerce fireworks display can be seen from nearby Marvel Park.

EmiSunshine - July 9

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer are titles you don't expect to be bestowed on a 15-year-old girl, but EmiSunshine is not a typical teenager. EmiSunshine has been attracting national attention since the age of 9, with appearances on "The Today Show," NBC's "Little Big Shots," "Pickler & Ben," the Grand Ole Opry and elsewhere. In 2018, she was featured in the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary film "The King" alongside Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Ashton Kutcher, Alec Baldwin and other stars.

Encore - July 16

Four veteran rock musicians from the Four States area will perform on the stage of the Seaton Family Pavilion. Encore performs all the classic rock songs you remember listening to on FM radio from the '70s and '80s - hits by artists like Steely Dan, Journey, Bruce Hornsby, Bill Withers, Styx, Don Henley and Stevie Wonder to name a few. Featuring strong harmony vocals and gifted musical chops, Encore delights audiences wherever they play.

Read more on Parsons Sun.





Related Articles Shows View More Wichita Stories

More Hot Stories For You