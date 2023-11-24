MATILDA Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in July 2024

Performances run July 31-August 4, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.
POPULAR
Matilda comes to Music Theatre Wichita in summer 2024. Performances run July 31-August 4, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall. The musical runs 2 hours, 30 minutes. It is rated PG for scary moments.
Get ready for the spellbinding regional premiere of Ronald Dahl’s Matilda! With a talented cast that will amaze audiences of all ages, infectious music that will have you humming for days, and creative choreography that will leave you saying, “Wow”, Matilda is a magical experience that combines humor for all ages with powerful messages of empowerment and belonging. Catch this award-winning show that’s been celebrated by critics and audiences alike.
Videos
|On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (3/15-3/17)
|CLUE: The Musical
Theatre Salina (2/02-2/18)
|Sense and Sensibility
Theatre Salina (4/05-4/21)
|The Odd Couple: Female Version
Theatre Salina (1/05-1/21)
|A Christmas Story (the musical)
Theatre Lawrence (12/01-12/17)
|On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
McCain Auditorium (12/01-12/01)
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (12/01-12/03)
|Every Christmas Story Ever Told: And Then Some!
Depot Theater (12/01-12/17)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (4/19-4/21)
|THE PROM: The Musical
Theatre Salina (6/07-6/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You