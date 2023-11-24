MATILDA Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in July 2024

Matilda comes to Music Theatre Wichita in summer 2024. Performances run July 31-August 4, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall. The musical runs 2 hours, 30 minutes. It is rated PG for scary moments.

Get ready for the spellbinding regional premiere of Ronald Dahl’s Matilda! With a talented cast that will amaze audiences of all ages, infectious music that will have you humming for days, and creative choreography that will leave you saying, “Wow”, Matilda is a magical experience that combines humor for all ages with powerful messages of empowerment and belonging. Catch this award-winning show that’s been celebrated by critics and audiences alike.