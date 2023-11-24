Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

MATILDA Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in July 2024

Performances run July 31-August 4, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; Roxy's Downtown Leads Photo 2 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; Roxy's Downtown Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Previews: THE LAST LIFE BOAT at Guild Hall Players Photo 3 Previews: THE LAST LIFE BOAT at Guild Hall Players
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; DREAMGIRLS Leads Bes Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; DREAMGIRLS Leads Best Musical!

MATILDA Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in July 2024

Matilda comes to Music Theatre Wichita in summer 2024. Performances run July 31-August 4, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall. The musical runs 2 hours, 30 minutes. It is rated PG for scary moments.

Get ready for the spellbinding regional premiere of Ronald Dahl’s Matilda! With a talented cast that will amaze audiences of all ages, infectious music that will have you humming for days, and creative choreography that will leave you saying, “Wow”, Matilda is a magical experience that combines humor for all ages with powerful messages of empowerment and belonging. Catch this award-winning show that’s been celebrated by critics and audiences alike.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Wichita

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; DREAMGIRLS Leads Bes Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; DREAMGIRLS Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Previews: THE LAST LIFE BOAT at Guild Hall Players Photo
Previews: THE LAST LIFE BOAT at Guild Hall Players

Guild Hall Players is pleased to present The Last Lifeboat by Luke Yankee. The play was first performed in 2014 and has had over 65 performances since. This captivating and interesting play will be performed at St. James Episcopal Church located at 3750 E. Douglas in Wichita, KS.

3
Disneys FROZEN Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024 Photo
Disney's FROZEN Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024

Disney’s Frozen comes to Music Theatre Wichita next summer. Performances run  July 5-7 & 10-14, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

4
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; Roxys Downtown Leads Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; Roxy's Downtown Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Wichita On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (3/15-3/17)
CLUE: The Musical in Wichita CLUE: The Musical
Theatre Salina (2/02-2/18)
Sense and Sensibility in Wichita Sense and Sensibility
Theatre Salina (4/05-4/21)
The Odd Couple: Female Version in Wichita The Odd Couple: Female Version
Theatre Salina (1/05-1/21)
A Christmas Story (the musical) in Wichita A Christmas Story (the musical)
Theatre Lawrence (12/01-12/17)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Wichita On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
McCain Auditorium (12/01-12/01)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Wichita Annie (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (12/01-12/03)
Every Christmas Story Ever Told: And Then Some! in Wichita Every Christmas Story Ever Told: And Then Some!
Depot Theater (12/01-12/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Wichita Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (4/19-4/21)
THE PROM: The Musical in Wichita THE PROM: The Musical
Theatre Salina (6/07-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You