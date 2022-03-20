Les Lankhorst to Perform with Kansas AARP Facebook Show

Les Lankhorst brings his special brand of cool to the Kansas AARP Facebook page on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 6:30pm central time. Lankhorst has made a career of personifying Frank Sinatra and other classic swing singers on stages all over the world.

This concert will feature Lankhorst at home sharing some of his favorite classic songs along with Question-and-Answer clips interspersed throughout the show and is part of an ongoing virtual concert series presented by AARP Kansas on their Facebook Page. It is produced by Lankhorst, AARP Kansas, and Dream Street Productions and will be accessible to the general public precisely at 6:30p Central (7:30p East Coast) but will be up and running for several weeks following the airing date, on the AARP Kansas Facebook page.

Lankhorst, originally from Salina, Kansas, began his theatrical career in Kansas City and continued it in New York City, starring Off-Broadway as the Pharoah in Moses, My Love and as featured actor in national tours of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Zorba the Greek and as Frank in the national tour of My Way - A Tribute to Frank Sinatra along with numerous regional theatrical productions. After his time in New York, Lankhorst landed the prize role of Frank Sinatra in the Las Vegas and touring production of A Rat Pack is Back -still the longest running Rat Pack tribute show. Currently his company Lankhorst Productions produces several shows including Les Lankhorst The Crooner, The Rat Pack Live! , A Date with Frank & Marilyn and A Crooner Christmas!

Les Lankhorst can be found online on all the social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Les Lankhorst, The Crooner, can be seen for free on Friday, March 25th at 6:30pm Central/ 7:30pm EST on the AARP Kansas Facebook page. For more information, email lankhorstproductions@gmail.com

For more on Les Lankhorst, visit the links below:

https://www.reverbnation.com/leslankhorst

https://www.facebook.com/LankhorstProductions

https://www.facebook.com/AARPKS