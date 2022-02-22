Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GASLIGHT Will Be Performed at McPherson College Theatre in March

Performances will run March 4-5, 2022 at the Brown Auditorium.

Feb. 22, 2022  
McPherson College Theatre will present Gaslight (on Angel Street) by Patrick Hamilton next month. Performances will run March 4-5, 2022 at the Brown Auditorium.

Welcome to the Manningham home on Angel Street in 19th century London. Jack, a young charismatic man helps to care for his wife, Bella, but a visitor from Scotland Yard arrives with questions about a case from 15 years prior. As the questions become more intense, a shadow of doubt grows between Bella and her husband.

Eighty-five years ago, this classic made an impact on London theatregoers, and it still haunts today. Although the play is not still widely known, it is still famous for coining the term "gaslighting" that is still used today.

The show was last presented at McPherson College in the 1988-1989 Theatre Season.

Learn more at https://www.mcpherson.edu/programs/theatre/season/.


