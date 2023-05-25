Feature: BROADWAY BOOTCAMP at Crown Uptown

Injoy Fountain to lead classes; Registration closes May 26th!

By:
Feature: BROADWAY BOOTCAMP at Crown Uptown

Attention Wichita Area Performers! The Crown Uptown and Injoy Fountain presents Broadway Bootcamp, featuring seven days of intense training from industry professionals in Voice, Acting, and Musical Theatre Dance followed by a Showcase at the end to bring it all together. Currently there are only 10 Spots Available! Classes are designed for ages 7 and up. Fountain is currently seeking and urging adults to fill those spaces. The cost of enrollment is $75, plus taxes & fees. The workshop will include Vocal Coaching Masterclass  and Audition Prep with Injoy Fountain; Acting Technique, Stage Combat, and Scene Study with Madi White; and Musical Theatre Combinations, Tap, Jazz, and Audition Etiquette with Koko Blanton. There will be a Q & A with current working directors and other industry professionals.

The Camp kicks off on June 6th, with classes at the Flying Pig Improv and The Crown Uptown. Tickets to the Showcase, which is on the Crown stage on June 15, are $10, plus taxes and fees. For more information, and to sign up, go to Click Here

You have until Friday May 26 to sign up, so don’t delay! Do it today!




Paula is very excited to be a Contributing Editor for BroadwayWorld.com! Paula is an Associate Member of SDCS and Actor's Equity. Currently, Paula is an Associate Professor of Theatre at Neosho Co... (read more about this author)

