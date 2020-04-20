Carlsen Center Presents 30th Anniversary Season 2020-2021

Emily Behrmann, General Manager for the series branded Carlsen Center Presents, today announced the 30th Anniversary season featuring vital artists from around the world and around the corner.

"It may seem strange to get the word out about the 30th Anniversary season now, as our campus is shut down due to COVID-19, " Behrmann stated. "During this challenging time, we are working remotely, staying positive and strong, doing our part to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Though we won't put events on sale until later, we wanted everyone to know we're thinking about the future. What better way to do that than to share what's coming up! Let's get excited about returning to the theatre!"

A short list of performances:

Running Sep. 18 and 19, New Dance Partners-The Ultimate Collaboration. This unique partnership, featuring some of the most interesting and exciting local dance companies and artists presenting original works, will continue in Yardley Hall. Three choreographers and three companies confirmed to date include Calli Quan working with Owen/Cox Dance Group, Rosie Herrera working with Störling Dance Theatre and Micaela Taylor working with Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company and Irene Rodriguez, who will create a new work in flamenco, working with Ensemble Iberica.

On Sept. 26, Opus 76 Quartet, Becoming Beethoven: Master of the String Quartet, will perform on the Polsky Theatre stage, with a program that includes Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven. An entertaining and energetic interpretation of the classics. A "remarkable group of musicians who play with charm and vitality and are well worth hearing again and again." - KC Arts Beat

On Oct. 9, Larry Carlton - Steely Dan/'78 Album will perform on the Polsky Theatre stage. Be profoundly moved by one of the most influential, prolific and original guitarists of the past four decades. Four-time Grammy winner mesmerizes audiences with his blues and jazz roots and crossover pop/rock sensibility.

On Nov. 15, Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie, Together Again Tour, will perform in Yardley Hall. Two of folk music's most celebrated icons share the stage for an unforgettable evening. Collins thrills audiences with her unique blend of interpretive folk songs and contemporary themes. Decades later, Guthrie is still sharing songs and stories, getting to the heart of what really matters, and of course, being a comedic agitator.

On Dec.12, Fiesta Navidad, Mariachi Los Camperos, will perform in Yardley Hall. A holiday musical fiesta perfect for the entire family. You will love this celebration of Mexican and Latin-inspired holiday songs. Always an explosion of music and color, Mariachi Los Camperos is known for moving mariachi music out of the cantinas and into the concert halls of America.

On, Feb. 13-14, South Pacific - Broadway tour, will perform in Yardley Hall. One of the most romantic scores of all time! Set on a tropical island in the Pacific during World War II, a U.S. Navy nurse falls in love with a local plantation owner. This classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical and winner of numerous Tony Awards is based on the 1947 Pulitzer Prize winner "Tales of the South Pacific."

On March 5, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Orchestra, will perform in Yardley Hall.

One of the world's finest chamber orchestras! Known for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world's greatest orchestral music, The Academy of St Martin in the Fields has gained an enviable international reputation for its distinctive, polished and refined sound. The name and sound of the Academy is known and loved by classical audiences throughout the world.

On March 27, The Texas Tenors, will perform in Yardley Hall. A mix of timeless classics and foot-stomping, hand-clapping country favorites. Celebrating 10 years together, these classically trained, versatile tenors have performed more than 1,400 concerts. The three-time Emmy Award-winning trio promises hits audiences know and love mixed with brand-new music.

On April 18, Pilobolus Big Five-Oh, will perform in Yardley Hall. For this 50th anniversary celebration, Pilobolus questions its own "givens," turns its traditions sideways, and brings its past into the future - in a thoroughly engaging new way. As fresh and vibrant as ever, Pilobolus - that feisty arts organism - puts the "Oh!" in the BIG FIVE OH! And continues to morph its way thrillingly into audiences' hearts and minds. The celebration includes the vintage classic, Untitled, the high-voltage Megawatt, signature shadow works, and a few concepts that have never been seen before!

On May 1-2, Rent - FINAL Broadway tour, will perform in Yardley Hall. An original rock musical that forever changed American theatre. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner that spent 12 years on Broadway now speaks loudly and defiantly to audiences in Yardley Hall. With its message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this classic rock musical reminds us to measure our lives by the only thing that truly matters...LOVE.

Carlsen Center Presents 2020-2021 30th Anniversary Season

Sept. 18-19 New Dance Partners

Sept. 26 Opus 76 Quartet, Becoming Beethoven: Master of the String Quartet *

Oct. 9 Larry Carlton - Steely Dan/'78 Album *

Oct. 16 Get the Led Out, Led Zeppelin tribute

Oct. 18 Winterlude - local KC jazz, Bob Bowman *

Oct. 24 10 Hairy Legs - contemporary dance*

Nov. 7 Darlene Love

Nov.13 The Romeros guitar quartet with Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano

Nov. 14 Kansas City and All That's Jazz - Celebrating "Bird"

Nov. 15 Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie, Together Again Tour

Nov. 20 A Night with Jon, Efren and Jon - Napoleon Dynamite - film screening and panel with 3 actors

Dec. 5 Bridget Kibbey, harp with the Dover Quartet *

Dec. 6 Winterlude - local KC jazz, A La Mode Quintet *

Dec.12 Fiesta Navidad, Mariachi Los Camperos

Jan. 15 Yesterday and Today - The Interactive Beatles Experience *

Jan. 24 Winterlude - local KC Jazz, Sons of Brasil *

Jan. 30 The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids: A Tribute to Whitney Houston

Jan. 31 Las Cafeteras and Villalobos Brothers *

Feb. 12 Bridge & Wolak (Gypsy accordion and clarinet duo) *

Feb. 13-14 South Pacific - Broadway tour

Feb. 20 Trinity Irish Dance Company

Feb. 21 Winterlude - local KC jazz, KC Jazz Disciples *

Feb. 27-28 Lucy Loves Desi - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom *

Feb. 28 Circa performing Sacre (to Stravinsky's Rite of Spring)

March 5 Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Orchestra with Johannes Moser, cello

March 7 Bessie, Billie and Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz *

March 12 Susan Werner *

March 27 The Texas Tenors

April 10 Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

April 18 Pilobolus Big Five-Oh

April 30 Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock 'N' Roll

May 1-2 Rent - Broadway tour

* Events held in Polsky Theatre, JCCC

Ticket Information

Season tickets will go on sale soon. Until then, please take a look at the full lineup and season brochure on the website Carlsen Center 30th Anniversary Season. Season ticket packages of five + events are 10% off, eight + events are 15% off. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive an extra 5% discount off 5+ or 8+ season packages. Become a Friend here.





