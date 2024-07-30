YOUR LIE IN APRIL Sets Early Closing Date in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End musical Your Lie in April has set an early closing date at The Harold Pinter Theatre, with a final curtain scheduled for August 11.

Your Lie In April made global theatre history with the simultaneous opening night on two continents - in the West End and in Seoul on 28 June. When the cast takes their final bows, they will have performed a run of 72 shows to a heartfelt and overwhelmingly positive response from critics and audience members alike.

Based on the multi-million-selling manga by Naoshi Arakawa, Your Lie in April is a romantic tearjerker, centering on young piano prodigy Kōsei Arima and his inability to play following his mother’s death. When Arima forms an unexpected friendship with violinist Kaori Miyazono, she slowly inspires him to perform again.

The Producers said today: “We are proud to have made history by bringing the first manga musical from the Far East to the West End and to have given the opportunity for the first 100% Asian and Southeast Asian cast to perform in a West End musical. Our journey from two sold out concerts at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to a full West End production at The Harold Pinter Theatre (hosting its first musical since 2016) turned around in a matter of weeks due to popular demand. We are immensely proud of the show and the amazing work from the creative team, cast, crew, and musicians - and we thank them for their dedication and incredible work. It is particularly exciting to us how many people made Your Lie in April their first ever West End musical experience. And to our audiences who dressed the part and cheered them on, we say Bravo!”

Ticket holders for performances beyond 11 August will be contacted by email by ATG.

Comments