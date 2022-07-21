Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere Of Donmar and Tara Co-Production SILENCE Announced

The production will open at the Donmar Warehouse in September

Jul. 21, 2022  
The Donmar and Tara co-production of the world premiere of Silence, directed by Abdul Shayek, has been announced.

Opening in September, Silence is a new play focused on communal storytelling - presenting a shared history inspired by the remarkable personal testimonies of people who lived through the last days of the British Raj. Commissioned to mark the major anniversary of 75 years since partition, Silence is adapted from Kavita Puri's acclaimed book Partition Voices: Untold British Stories.

The 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent into India and Pakistan saw millions uprooted and resulted in unspeakable violence. It would shape modern Britain forever. Witnesses to this brutal moment in history live among us, yet the stories of that time remain shrouded in silence.

Silence is written by Sonali Bhattacharyya, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Ishy Din, and Alexandra Wood and directed by Abdul Shayek.

The production runs at Donmar Warehouse from 1 - 17 September with Opening Night on 6 September, and at Tara Theatre from 21 September - 1 October.

Photo Credit: Alex Lambert

