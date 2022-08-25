Wigmore Hall Opens 2022â€“2023 Concert Season With Major Photography Exhibition

For the first time in its history, Wigmore Hall will open the new concert season with a photography exhibition - 'Wigmore Hall: Portraying Our People.'

Between September 2021 and July 2022, documentary photographer Christopher Jonas was given unprecedented and unfettered access to Wigmore Hall to record the unseen side of daily life at the hall - revealing private and precious moments shared by artists and staff away from the glare of the limelight. Jonas works with a single 50mm manual focus lens on a Leica M series camera, always in ambient light. Nearly 100 works, all shown in the public for the first time, will be displayed throughout Wigmore Hall's public spaces from 2 September.

John Gilhooly, Director of Wigmore Hall said, 'The poignant intimacy of Christopher's work complements what we strive to achieve each day at Wigmore Hall - bringing our audiences ever closer to the greatest music performed by the greatest artists. We are very grateful to our supporters for enabling us to present concerts every single day this autumn - a feat that should not be taken for granted as harsh economic realities lie ahead.'

Throughout September and October 2020, Wigmore Hall presents more than 100 concerts. Highlights include:

UK PremiÃ¨re of British composer Charlotte Bray's 'Ungrievable Lives', a musical response to the migration crisis, performed by the Castalian String Quartet, in conjunction with a new art installation by Caroline Burraway (21 October)

Bray's 13-movement quartet is presented alongside the eponymous installation by the TBW Drawing Prize-winning British artist Caroline Burraway - comprising 13 children's dresses, handmade from refugee lifejackets gathered by the artist at the Lifejacket Graveyard in Lesvos (Greece), hanging from old iron and brass weighing hooks, above piles of sand. Each dress represents 1 of the 13 million child refugees worldwide, signifying the absent body and evoking memory, absence and loss.

Launch of major composer-focus series

Year-long Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Retrospective (from 9 September):

Soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn and pianist Simon Lepper kick off Wigmore Hall's five-concert series dedicated to the songs and chamber music of the Black British composer who was once a frequent visitor to and performer at Wigmore Hall. Coleridge-Taylor's music will be performed in the context of his leading European colleagues including Mahler, Strauss and Vaughan Williams among others.

Vaughan Williams 150th Anniversary Celebration Series (from 13 October):

Wigmore Hall's Vaughan Williams series begins with a song recital by baritone Roderick Williams and pianist Susie Allan, and a chamber music extravaganza from the Nash Ensemble, culminating in a performance of the composer's masterwork, 'Serenade to Music.'

Complete Bach Cello Suites performed by Alisa Weilerstein (16 October)

Complete Prokofiev Piano Sonatas performed by Olli Mustonen

(31 October, 1 November)

2022 Wigmore Hall/Bollinger International Song Competition (3 - 7 September)

The 12th edition of the Wigmore Hall International Song Competition features 25 singers from 13 countries. The top three singer's prizes and the pianist's prize, totalling Â£22,500, are donated by William and Judith Bollinger, who become headline sponsors of the 2022 and 2024 Song Competitions

Launch of major artist residencies

Hilary Hahn, violin (from 13 September); Iestyn Davies, countertenor (from 21 September); Angela Hewitt (from 22 September); Danish String Quartet (from 23 September); Beatrice Rana (from 11 October)

Special celebration and benefit concerts

Concert for Parkinson's UK with cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, violinist Tai Murray and violist Amihai Grosz (24 September)

Royal Academy of Music Bicentenary Celebration performed by students past and present including soprano Lucy Crowe, violinists James Ehnes and Jack Liebeck, cellist Josephine Knight and a Royal Academy of Music student ensemble conducted by Adam Hickox (4 October)

50th Anniversary of the Santander International Piano Competition with

pianist Barry Douglas and Cuarteto Casals (9 October)

Wigmore Hall/BBC Radio 3 Lunchtime Concerts

Every Monday lunchtime, Wigmore Hall and BBC Radio 3 present an hour-long concert broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and streamed on the Wigmore Hall website.

The Radio 3 Lunchtime Concert reaches over half a million listeners a week, and Mondays at Wigmore Hall attract some of the biggest names in classical music, including Christoph PrÃ©gardien tenor & Michael Gees piano (12 September), Inon Barnatan piano (19 September), Laura van der Heijden cello & Tom Poster piano (26 September), Ewa PobÅ‚ocka piano (3 October), The Gesualdo Six (10 October), Christine Rice mezzo-soprano & Julius Drake piano (17 October), Christian Lindberg trombone & Roland PÃ¶ntinen piano (24 October), Tim Mead countertenor, Laurence Cummings harpsichord & Jonathan Manson cello (31 October).

Concerts by leading soloists

Diana Damrau soprano & Xavier de Maistre harp (12 September), Elisabeth Leonskaja piano & Staatskapelle Streichquartett (19 September), Fatma Said soprano & Malcolm Martineau piano (20 September), Igor Levit piano (25 September), Dame Sarah Connolly mezzo-soprano & Joseph Middleton piano (28 September), Maria JoÃ£o Pires piano (29 September), Midori violin, Jonathan Biss piano & Antoine Lederlin cello (2 October), Christian Tetzlaff violin & Kirill Gerstein piano (5 October), Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha soprano & Simon Lepper piano (19 October), Carolyn Sampson soprano & Joseph Middleton piano (25 October), Alina Ibragimova violin & CÃ©dric Tiberghien piano (26 October), Richard Goode piano (29 October), Joshua Bell violin & Peter Dugan piano (30 October).

Concerts by leading string quartets and ensembles

Heath Quartet (11 September), Belcea Quartet (11 September), Brentano String Quartet (14 September), Vox Luminis (15 September), Le Concert Spirituel (17 September), Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra (18 September), The English Concert (27 September), The Sixteen (1 October), Apartment House (12 October), Nash Ensemble (15 October), Wigmore Soloists (20 October), Castalian Quartet (21 October), Les Arts Florissants (23 October), Quatuor EbÃ¨ne (25 October), O/Modernt Chamber Orchestra with Hugo Ticciati violin (28 October).