West End Performers Join The Cast Of SLEEPING BEAUTY TAKES A PRICK

Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! is from the creative team behind the now-closed Above The Stag Theatre’s legendary Christmas shows.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Review: REBECCA, Charing Cross Theatre Photo 4 Review: REBECCA, Charing Cross Theatre

West End Performers Join The Cast Of SLEEPING BEAUTY TAKES A PRICK

West End Performers Join The Cast Of SLEEPING BEAUTY TAKES A PRICK

Final casting has been announced for Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick!, a sublimely silly and staggeringly rude fabulous festive treat bursting with big laughs, sensational songs, glorious designs  and all the panto trimmings!

Joining the previously announced Matthew Baldwin - loved and a little feared by = audiences for his unforgettable dame roles - as Queen Gertrude are:

Nikki Biddington - Faking Bad: A Parody Methsical (Turbine Theatre); ‘Bobby Cratchit’ in Ghosted: Another F***ing Christmas Carol (The Other Palace).

Natalia Brown - Ain’t Too Proud (West End); Hairspray (UK Tour); Florence Ballard, Motown: The Musical (UK Tour).

Matthew Gent - Cabaret (Playhouse); Sweeney Todd (Adelphi); The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty’s) and Les Misèrables (Queen’s).

Myles Hart - Doctor Gotswana in ‘The Book of Mormon’ (Prince of Wales). Nominated LGBTQIA+ Champion in the Black British Theatre Awards 2023.

Chris Lane - Sh!tfaced Shakespeare (Leicester Square Theatre, several No 1 UK Tours, and a tour of Australia; Ghosted (The Other Palace).

Tom Mann -  Above The Stag audience favourite for shows including Fanny & Stella and Grindr The Opera; Lucky Stiff (Union Theatre).

Jordan Stamatiadis - Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration (West End); Maria Friedman and Friends Legacy (Menier Chocolate Factory)

Fin Walton - Making  his professional debut.

Journey back in time to the tiny kingdom of Slutvia and a 21st birthday ball, where the haughty but horny widowed Queen Gertrude is on the prowl for a husband, and her son Prince Beauty searches for the boy of his dreams. When he stumbles on a prick in the palace garden, he wakes up in a modern world where palaces are run by the National Trust and the man of your dreams is somewhere on Grindr…

Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! is from the creative team behind the now-closed Above The Stag Theatre’s legendary Christmas shows, which placed gay characters front and centre in much-loved fairy­tales, adventures and legends. Widely acknowledged as a highlight of the festive theatre season and the most successful alternative pantomime series in the country, the team’s irreverent and inventive shows played packed-out runs for over a decade, the most recent playing 70 performances, building a large and loyal audience and winning critical acclaim, as well as praise from stars including Ian McKellen and Graham Norton.

Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! is written by Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper with original songs by Jon Bradfield.

Creative team:

Director: Andrew Beckett
Set Designer: David Shields (Heathers The Musical, West End)
Costume Designers: Sandy Lloyd and Robert Draper
Lighting Designer: Jamie Platt (The last Five Years, West End; Jellyfish, Bush Theatre/National Theatre)
Orchestrator and musical director: Aaron Clingham (Grindr: The Opera, Above The Stag)
Sound Designer: Keegan Curran (Pippin, Charing Cross Theatre)
Producer: Oli Sones for He’s Behind You! Ltd



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Darren Criss Adds Extra Show at The London Palladium in October Photo
Darren Criss Adds Extra Show at The London Palladium in October

Don't miss Darren Criss's West End debut at the London Palladium on October 15th. An extra 2.30pm show has been added due to overwhelming demand. Join Emmy Award-Winner Darren Criss and special guests for a night of unforgettable performances. Tickets on sale now.

2
Sasha Ellen Plays Pleasance Best Of Edinburgh Season in November Photo
Sasha Ellen Plays Pleasance 'Best Of Edinburgh' Season in November

After an acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, Sasha Ellen (nominee for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival, Bafta Rocliffe finalist) plays Pleasance London's 'Best of Edinburgh' season on Monday 6th November with When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade. Learn more about the show here!

3
THE BOY Premieres at Soho Theatre Next Month Photo
THE BOY Premieres at Soho Theatre Next Month

The World Premiere of THE BOY comes to Soho Theatre, 17th October – 4th November 2023. Learn more about the play and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Review: CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL, Menier Chocolate Factory Photo
Review: CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL, Menier Chocolate Factory

Written and directed by Ben Elton, Close Up: The Twiggy Musical is fast paced jukebox biopic of the iconic Twiggy is a moving but entirely relatable story; although she is an international superstar, her life portrayed within this show highlights some of the more personal moments.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You