West End Performers Join The Cast Of SLEEPING BEAUTY TAKES A PRICK

Final casting has been announced for Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick!, a sublimely silly and staggeringly rude fabulous festive treat bursting with big laughs, sensational songs, glorious designs and all the panto trimmings!



Joining the previously announced Matthew Baldwin - loved and a little feared by = audiences for his unforgettable dame roles - as Queen Gertrude are:



Nikki Biddington - Faking Bad: A Parody Methsical (Turbine Theatre); ‘Bobby Cratchit’ in Ghosted: Another F***ing Christmas Carol (The Other Palace).



Natalia Brown - Ain’t Too Proud (West End); Hairspray (UK Tour); Florence Ballard, Motown: The Musical (UK Tour).



Matthew Gent - Cabaret (Playhouse); Sweeney Todd (Adelphi); The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty’s) and Les Misèrables (Queen’s).



Myles Hart - Doctor Gotswana in ‘The Book of Mormon’ (Prince of Wales). Nominated LGBTQIA+ Champion in the Black British Theatre Awards 2023.



Chris Lane - Sh!tfaced Shakespeare (Leicester Square Theatre, several No 1 UK Tours, and a tour of Australia; Ghosted (The Other Palace).



Tom Mann - Above The Stag audience favourite for shows including Fanny & Stella and Grindr The Opera; Lucky Stiff (Union Theatre).



Jordan Stamatiadis - Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration (West End); Maria Friedman and Friends Legacy (Menier Chocolate Factory)



Fin Walton - Making his professional debut.



Journey back in time to the tiny kingdom of Slutvia and a 21st birthday ball, where the haughty but horny widowed Queen Gertrude is on the prowl for a husband, and her son Prince Beauty searches for the boy of his dreams. When he stumbles on a prick in the palace garden, he wakes up in a modern world where palaces are run by the National Trust and the man of your dreams is somewhere on Grindr…



Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! is from the creative team behind the now-closed Above The Stag Theatre’s legendary Christmas shows, which placed gay characters front and centre in much-loved fairy­tales, adventures and legends. Widely acknowledged as a highlight of the festive theatre season and the most successful alternative pantomime series in the country, the team’s irreverent and inventive shows played packed-out runs for over a decade, the most recent playing 70 performances, building a large and loyal audience and winning critical acclaim, as well as praise from stars including Ian McKellen and Graham Norton.



Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! is written by Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper with original songs by Jon Bradfield.



Creative team:



Director: Andrew Beckett

Set Designer: David Shields (Heathers The Musical, West End)

Costume Designers: Sandy Lloyd and Robert Draper

Lighting Designer: Jamie Platt (The last Five Years, West End; Jellyfish, Bush Theatre/National Theatre)

Orchestrator and musical director: Aaron Clingham (Grindr: The Opera, Above The Stag)

Sound Designer: Keegan Curran (Pippin, Charing Cross Theatre)

Producer: Oli Sones for He’s Behind You! Ltd