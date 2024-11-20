Wendi Peters Will Star as Florence Foster Jenkins in GLORIOUS at Hope Mill Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hope Mill Theatre has announced Wendi Peters as Florence Foster Jenkins in GLORIOUS! The True Story of The Worst Singer in the World, which will open at Hope Mill Theatre on 27 February 2025 for a limited run ending on 30 March 2025. Tickets on-sale Friday 22 November.

Written by Peter Quilter (End of the Rainbow) and directed by Kirk Jameson (I Am Harvey Milk) GLORIOUS! tells the hilarious and heartwarming true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, a 1940s New York socialite with dreams of becoming an opera star – despite her famously dreadful singing voice. As her notoriously off-key recitals gained a devoted following (including admirers like Enrico Caruso and Cole Porter), her performances became must-see events, culminating in an unforgettable, sold-out show at Carnegie Hall, where Florence performed Mozart in angel wings and a halo.

Stage and screen star Wendi Peters is best known for her long-running role as Cilla Battersby in the hit ITV show Coronation Street and most recently has been a regular on the BBC show Doctors as Nina Bulsara. Her other TV credits include Midsomer Murders (ITV), Hetty Feather, Hacker Time and Sadie J (CBBC). Wendi has also competed on various shows including Soapstar Superstar (ITV), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC), Celebrity Masterchef (BBC) and Celebrity Sewing Bee for Children in Need (BBC) which she won. Wendi was most recently seen as Mother Superior in the UK Tour of Sister Act. Her other theatre credits include: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (UK Tour), You Are Here (Southwark Playhouse), BIG The Musical (West End), The Game (Northern Broadsides) and White Christmas (West End; Festival Theatre, Edinburgh & Lowry, Salford).

Hope Mill Theatre’s Joseph Houston & William Whelton said: As Hope Mill Theatre enters its 10th Anniversary year we are thrilled to share our first in house production of our celebratory milestone year. GLORIOUS! marks Hope Mill’s 37th production in a decade, including productions at Hope Mill Theatre, on tour and transfers. It is an honour to have Wendi Peters join our already growing alumni of star performers, who have graced our stage, and in the wonderfully eccentric role of Florence Foster Jenkins, with a new production helmed by Kirk Jameson. This production marks the first in what will be an extremely exciting 2025 for Hope Mill Theatre

Wendi Peters said: I’m so thrilled to be playing such a ‘glorious’ character as Florence Foster Jenkins and I know I’m going to such fun portraying her. I’m really looking forward to being back in Manchester and working at the wonderful Hope Mill theatre.

GLORIOUS! follows Florence’s journey as she prepares for her concerts, builds an unlikely friendship with her young accompanist, Cosme McMoon, and pursues her passion despite all odds. At first bewildered by her lack of talent, Cosme gradually grows fond of her, swept into her world of indomitable spirit. This joyful play celebrates a woman who defied critics and embraced the laughter of her audience, making her dreams come true.

The play premiered at Birmingham Rep Theatre before moving to London’s West End in 2005 starring Dame Maureen Lipman and earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Comedy Since then, GLORIOUS! has delighted millions worldwide, translated into 25 languages and performed in 36 countries—including acclaimed productions in Sydney, Hong Kong, Vienna, Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, Madrid, and more. In 2016, Florence’s life was immortalized on film by Meryl Streep.

