Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Will Open In London This Month

The production opens at the Park Theatre Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.

Nov. 15, 2022  
WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Will Open In London This Month

Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opens at the Park Theatre on St Andrew's Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.

The Producers, who brought the critically acclaimed production of When Darkness Falls to Park Theatre ('Eerie tales told with relish' - The Stage), are thrilled to be returning to the Finsbury Park venue this Christmas season with a new gripping ghost story.

Writer and Producer, Paul Morrissey said "I am so looking forward to sharing Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor with audiences at the Park Theatre. As we enter the festive season, a ghost story feels like the perfect theatrical treat."

The dramatic landscape of the Flannan Isles serves as the backdrop for the unsolved mystery of three lighthouse keepers who vanished without a trace on 15th December 1900. Today, more than a century later, this unsolved Hebridean legend inspires this haunting tale.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is based on the true story of James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur. An original eerie thriller that explores the enduring mystery of the three famous lighthouse keepers.

Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor will star Ewan Stewart (Titanic, Witness for the Prosecution, River City) as James Ducat, Jamie Quinn (BBC's Two Doors Down, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Thomas Marshall and Graeme Dalling (Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Let the Right One In) as Donald MacArthur.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor features music by Niall Bailey, set and costume design by Zoe Hurwitz, illusion design by John Bulleid, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and sound design by Nik Paget-Tomlinson.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is on sale now, offering a captivating festive treat for those brave enough!




Full Cast Announced For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at Theatre Royal Brighton in May 2023 Photo
Full Cast Announced For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at Theatre Royal Brighton in May 2023
The full cast has been announced for Ian Hallard's brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be visiting Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 2 to Saturday 6 May 2023 as part of a UK tour. The cast includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) James Bradshaw (Endeavour), Sara Crowe (Olivier Award winner for Private Lives), Andrew Horton (Jupiter's Legacy) and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife).
Perth Theatre Announces Panto Kick-off Times to Fit Around the FIFA World Cup Photo
Perth Theatre Announces Panto Kick-off Times to Fit Around the FIFA World Cup
Perth Theatre has amended the kick-off times of several panto performances to fit around the FIFA World Cup!
Watford Palace Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season Photo
Watford Palace Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season
​​​​​​​Comedy, children's shows and adaptations of classics are the flavour of Spring 2023 at Watford Palace Theatre. Learn more about the full upcoming lineup of shows here!
DaDaFest Coincides With Key Disability Dates as Hybrid Event Heads Into Final Three Weeks Photo
DaDaFest Coincides With Key Disability Dates as Hybrid Event Heads Into Final Three Weeks
The highly anticipated DaDaFest International Festival 2022 is half-way through already – with just three weeks of its inspiring programme now remaining. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Sophia Club Presents GODDESS at the Crypt Next MonthThe Sophia Club Presents GODDESS at the Crypt Next Month
November 14, 2022

The Sophia Club - a new programme of cultural events in London, Melbourne and New York devised by acclaimed modern philosophy outlet and publisher committed to big ideas, serious enquiry and a humane world view Aeon Media - present their latest UK Live Philosophy event Goddess, hosted at Trafalgar Square’s iconic The Crypt venue. 
Michael Balogun, Hadley Fraser, and Nigel Lindsay Will Lead the West End Return of THE LEHMAN TRILOGYMichael Balogun, Hadley Fraser, and Nigel Lindsay Will Lead the West End Return of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
November 14, 2022

The Lehman Trilogy is headed back to the West End in January 2023, and the production has found its stars! The play will be led by Michael Malogun, Hadley Fraser, and Nigel Lindsay.
DANCE ME – MUSIC BY LEONARD COHEN Comes to Sadler's Wells in February 2023.DANCE ME – MUSIC BY LEONARD COHEN Comes to Sadler's Wells in February 2023.
November 14, 2022

Robomagic Live, in association with Ballets Jazz Montréal, will present Dance Me – Music by Leonard Cohen at Sadler's Wells in London for its exclusive UK premiere from 7 – 11 February 2023.
Graeae Releases Three Acclaimed Stage Productions Available To Watch OnlineGraeae Releases Three Acclaimed Stage Productions Available To Watch Online
November 14, 2022

To mark the beginning of Disability History Month on 16 November, Graeae Theatre Company has announced that it will be making its three most recent productions available online for a two week period from 16 to 30 November.
WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS Returns Next Month With Layton Williams, Rachel John, and MoreWEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS Returns Next Month With Layton Williams, Rachel John, and More
November 14, 2022

Following two previously sold out concerts West End Musical Christmas returns for another all-singing,  all-dancing extravaganza brought to you by the award-winning producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Love Songs, West End Musical Halloween and Musical Con, the UK’s first-ever musical theatre fan convention. 