WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Will Open In London This Month

Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opens at the Park Theatre on St Andrew's Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.

The Producers, who brought the critically acclaimed production of When Darkness Falls to Park Theatre ('Eerie tales told with relish' - The Stage), are thrilled to be returning to the Finsbury Park venue this Christmas season with a new gripping ghost story.

Writer and Producer, Paul Morrissey said "I am so looking forward to sharing Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor with audiences at the Park Theatre. As we enter the festive season, a ghost story feels like the perfect theatrical treat."

The dramatic landscape of the Flannan Isles serves as the backdrop for the unsolved mystery of three lighthouse keepers who vanished without a trace on 15th December 1900. Today, more than a century later, this unsolved Hebridean legend inspires this haunting tale.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is based on the true story of James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur. An original eerie thriller that explores the enduring mystery of the three famous lighthouse keepers.

Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor will star Ewan Stewart (Titanic, Witness for the Prosecution, River City) as James Ducat, Jamie Quinn (BBC's Two Doors Down, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Thomas Marshall and Graeme Dalling (Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Let the Right One In) as Donald MacArthur.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor features music by Niall Bailey, set and costume design by Zoe Hurwitz, illusion design by John Bulleid, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and sound design by Nik Paget-Tomlinson.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is on sale now, offering a captivating festive treat for those brave enough!