WALKING NED DEVINE Will Premiere in Belfast in 2027

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Waking Ned Devine, a major new musical production, will open at the Lyric in Belfast in February 2027. Directed by John Doyle, and with music and lyrics by Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard, with tickets to go on sale at the end of September 2026.

Based on the beloved film written and directed by Kirk Jones, this new musical tells the story of Ned Devine, who has won a fortune on the lottery, and his fellow residents in a small Irish village are eager to find ways to share in his newfound wealth. However, there’s a major challenge that Ned’s friends and neighbours must face that sets off a wonderfully funny and life-affirming story about friendship, community and what’s more valuable than riches.

Over the past year, the creative team and the producers had been working alongside Glen Hansard and his fellow Tony and Oscar-winning creative partner Markéta Irglová to develop this major new musical production which would be their first musical since Once.

Following the tragic death of Glen Hansard, the Lyric Theatre and Waking Ned Devine LLC extend their condolences to his family and friends. Glen was a significant part of the early development of Waking Ned Devine, contributing music and lyrics alongside Markéta Irglová as the production took shape. His contribution will remain a vital part of the work as it moves towards the stage.

Upon careful consideration, the Lyric Theatre, Waking Ned Devine LLC and the creative team, including Director John Doyle and Markéta Irglová, have collectively agreed to continue with the production, committing to bringing this new musical to the stage in February 2027.

Markéta Irglová, co-composer says, “I am thrilled by the work ahead on Waking Ned Devine and honoured to be continuing this journey with the support of the Lyric. Carrying forward the creative work that Glen and I began together feels like both a privilege and a blessing. This is a story full of heart, humour, and humanity, and I am excited to bring its next chapter to life through song while celebrating the spirit that has made it so beloved.”

Tony Award-winning Director John Doyle (The Colour Purple, Company, Sweeney Todd) commented, “I’m delighted that Waking Ned Devine is having its world premiere at the wonderful Lyric Theatre. Musicals are a long time in the making. Markéta and Glen built a terrific musical score and David Hein and I have worked closely to ensure that the story is touching, theatrical and most importantly, fun. I know Glen was so happy that our show was starting its journey in Belfast, and all I hope for now is that we do him proud."

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of the Lyric adds, “We are honoured to be working alongside producers Mary Beth O’Connor and Neil Gooding; award-winning director John Doyle, composer Markéta Irglová, and writer David Hein on this special project.”

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said, “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support the Lyric Theatre thanks to National Lottery funding. This production of Waking Ned Devine is coming at such a poignant time, and I know this fantastic team and cast will make this an unmissable and exceptional show for audiences to be a part of.”

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