Vinnie Jones Will Make Stage Acting Debut in ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL

Vinnie Jones will make his stage acting debut as Danny Driscoll in Only Fools and Horses The Musical. The strictly limited season runs at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo from 17 December – 5 January for 28 performances only.

Vinnie stars as local crime lord Danny Driscoll – one half of the notorious Driscoll Brothers – who puts the frighteners on the locals and commands respect wherever he goes.

The former professional footballer is known for his tough guy acting roles in hit movies including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Mean Machine, The Big Ugly and most recently in the Netflix series The Gentlemen.

Vinnie Jones said: “I’ve always been a fan of Only Fools and Horses, and when my longtime friend Phil Mcintyre called me up and said he was interested in me playing the role of Danny Driscoll, I told him to count me in. The director CJay Ranger and her creative team are great and I’m excited to contribute to the legacy of the show.”

The cast also features comedy giant Paul Whitehouse (Grandad), Sam Lupton (Del Boy), Tom Major (Rodney), Georgina Hagen (Raquel), Craig Berry (Boycie), Nicola Munns (Marlene / Cassandra), Lee VG (Trigger), Bradley John (Denzil), Darryl Paul (Tony Driscoll / Mike the Barman), Peter Watts (Mickey Pearce), Richard J Hunt (Dating Agent), Gloria Acquaah-Harrison (Mrs Obooko), Philip Childs (Alternate Grandad / Phil), Andrew Bryant (Jumbo Mills), Amanda Coutts (Tina), Christopher Arkeston (Monkey Harris), Rhys Owen (Em), Kieran Andrew (Skinner), Katie Paine (Sharon) and Oscar Dobbins (Roy Taylor).

Following the London dates, the musical bids ‘bonjour’ to Vinnie and heads back out on the road to complete its huge UK tour.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, the tour kicks off in Bromley in September and then travels to over 30 towns and cities up and down the country, before culminating in Dublin at the end of June 2025.

Based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular - which played over 1,000 performances at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket - features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Fans and critics alike praised Only Fools and Horses The Musical in their droves during its triumphant West End run: The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it “One Del of a show!”; the Daily Mirror said it was “a treat for Trotter fans" in their five-star review. The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that “Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy”. Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the “unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!”. While the Daily Mail urged its readers to “raise a glass of ‘Tittinger’ to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End!”

Join us as we take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you’ve never heard it before, and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you’re guaranteed to have a right ol’ knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share. So don’t delay, get on the blower, and get a ticket for a truly cushty night out - only a 42 carat PLONKER would miss it!





