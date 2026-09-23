Video: Watch the Trailer for KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Hampstead Theatre
Four-time Olivier Award-winner Maria Friedman plays Kimberly Levaco.
You can now check out the trailer for the European Premiere of Kimberly Akimbo – the Tony Award-winning musical with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori at Hampstead Theatre. Michael Longhurst’s new production of Kimberly Akimbo plays Hampstead Theatre until Saturday 7 November 2026.
Four-time Olivier Award-winner Maria Friedman plays Kimberly Levaco with Alice Fearn playing Debra, Peter Hannah playing Buddy Levaco, Gilli Jones playing Seth Weetis and Niamh Perry playing Pattie Levaco. The cast also includes Sara Hajizadeh, Ronav Jain, Robin Simões da Silva and Aviva Tulley, with swings Rachel Flynn and Daniel Walford completing the company.
Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s profoundly funny and heartwarming musical, was the winner of five Tony Awards in 2023 including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. It tells the story of 16-year-old Kimberly Levaco, whose rare genetic condition causes her to age four times faster than usual. As she comes of age, she searches for love and meaning while knowing time is not on her side.
The creative team comprises director Michael Longhurst, designer Soutra Gilmour, musical supervisor and musical director Nigel Lilley, choreographer Matt Cole, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Paul Groothius and video designer Luke Halls. Casting is by Anna Cooper CDG.
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