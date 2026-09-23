Video: Watch the Trailer for KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Hampstead Theatre

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You can now check out the trailer for the European Premiere of Kimberly Akimbo – the Tony Award-winning musical with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori at Hampstead Theatre. Michael Longhurst’s new production of Kimberly Akimbo plays Hampstead Theatre until Saturday 7 November 2026.

Four-time Olivier Award-winner Maria Friedman plays Kimberly Levaco with Alice Fearn playing Debra, Peter Hannah playing Buddy Levaco, Gilli Jones playing Seth Weetis and Niamh Perry playing Pattie Levaco. The cast also includes Sara Hajizadeh, Ronav Jain, Robin Simões da Silva and Aviva Tulley, with swings Rachel Flynn and Daniel Walford completing the company.

Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s profoundly funny and heartwarming musical, was the winner of five Tony Awards in 2023 including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. It tells the story of 16-year-old Kimberly Levaco, whose rare genetic condition causes her to age four times faster than usual. As she comes of age, she searches for love and meaning while knowing time is not on her side.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 12 Hrs 04 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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