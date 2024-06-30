Video: Watch a Trailer for SURRENDER at the Arcola Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a trailer for SURRENDER at the Arcola Theatre in the video here!

Surrender by Sophie Swithinbank in creative partnership with Phoebe Ladenburg is on at the Arcola Theatre through 13 July. This follows Sophie and Hannah's collaboration on the smash hit play, Bacon which was presented at the fringe festival last year. NANCY MEDINA will associate direct Phoebe Ladenburg in the one woman play, with the production arriving at Summerhall in Edinburgh on 1 to 26 August.

The creative team is completed by Movement Director Jess Tucker Boyd, Sound Designer Dominic Brennan, Lighting Designer Stacey Nurse and Costume Designer Pam Tait.

Hannah Farley-Hills, Executive Producer of HFH Productions, said: “I am delighted to be presenting Sophie's next show and to be working with both Phoebe and Nancy. Surrender is a powerful story that asks bold questions about what society asks of women. I am full of pride and excitement to showcase it to the world.”

Mother is in prison. Daughter – from whom she has been estranged for 13 years – has come to visit. Closely watched by security personnel, they have 1 hour.

As unreliable as she is charming, Mother recounts her version of events, knowing this is their last chance to reconnect. Along a blurry journey of sleep deprivation and abandoned love, we discover the true reason for her imprisonment and ask: how can you keep a hold of yourself when you're forced to get lost in your keeper.

Surrender looks at the system of social care, which catches people in its web – often saving lives – but in this case, things may have fractured beyond repair. Once a parent has been flagged in the system, a murky trail of mistakes and malpractice is logged… and there is little chance to turn back the clock.

Inspired by Kate's journey into obedience in ‘The Taming of the Shrew', Surrender interrogates expectations of submission within motherhood.

Comments