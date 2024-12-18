Video: Watch a New Trailer For RSC's TWELFTH NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a new trailer for RSC's production of Twelfth Night, directed by Prasanna Puwanarajah.

The play runs at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon through Saturday 18 January 2025.

The full cast features Freema Agyeman (Olivia), Emily Benjamin (Priest), Norman Bowman (Antonio), George Fletcher (Second Officer/Orsino's Attendant), Bally Gill (Orsino), Demetri Goritsas (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Michael Grady-Hall (Feste), Danielle Henry (Maria), Gwyneth Keyworth (Viola), Michael Lyle (First Officer/Orsino's Attendant), Cat McKeever (Sea Captain), Daniel Millar (Fabian), Reece Miller (Orsino's Attendant), Charlotte O'Leary (Olivia's Woman), Thom Petty (Curio), Rhys Rusbatch (Sebastian), Joplin Sibtain (Sir Toby Belch), Tom Sowinski (Orsino's Attendant), Samuel West (Malvolio) and David Whitworth (Valentine).

William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night or What You Will is perhaps the greatest of his comedies. It was originally staged in the 16th century as part of a then-traditional Twelfth Night celebration. In director, J.C. Gafford's rendition, the audience members are invited guests to a Shakespearean celebration given by the Mummers, a 19th century traveling acting troupe. You, too, are invited to partake in the revelry of "Twelfth Night," a delightful comedy filled with romance, misunderstandings and cross-dressing!

Comments