Video: Watch Sneak Peek of THE LITTLE PRINCE

Following sold-out performances in Paris, Sydney, Dubai, and a season on Broadway, The Little Prince, one of the best-selling and most translated books ever written, comes to London for its UK premiere.

Performed in French with English subtitles, this highly immersive, grand-scale performance based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s beloved children’s book is brought to life on London’s biggest stage. It tells the story of an aviator lost in the desert who meets the Little Prince who has flown from one planet to another in search of a sheep.

An omnipresent narrator accompanies the Little Prince on his journey as he meets many magnificent characters who communicate harmoniously through dance, gesture and movement. Experience a constellation of compelling characters and colourful costumes. Leap into a vivid universe of dance, music, projections, and acrobatics. Immerse yourself in a uniquely innovative international stage production that will capture your heart and challenge your imagination.

