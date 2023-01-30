Video: WICKED Teams Up With National Literacy Trust for School Competition 'Wicked Writers: Be the Change'

Wicked Active Learning is partnering with National Literacy Trust and author Sharna Jackson to launch a new school competition, 'Wicked Writers: Be the Change.'

Open to all UK schools, and looking for kids aged 9 to 14, the Wicked Writers: Be the Change competition is asking students to write persuasively about something they want to change for the better. Entries will be judged in two age group categories: age 9 to 11 (upper KS2, P6 to P7) and age 12 to 14 (KS3, S1 to S3).

Topics could be "anything that they feel passionate about, perhaps how their school can ensure everyone feels included, how they could help vulnerable people in their communities, or how to make things fairer for everyone in the world."

The competition opens on 30 January 2023 and entries must be submitted by 31 March 2023.

Prizes will include tickets and funding to take your class to see Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, London, a writing workshop with Sharna Jackson, and books for students.

To enter, download the resources, including the lesson plans and other materials for your class. From your class's final pieces of work, select two to enter in to the competition. Students may use the student template provided. Finally, email your two selected pieces of writing and a completed competition entry form to wicked.writers@literacytrust.org.uk

Watch Mark Curry, curently starring as The Wizard, introduce Be The Change below!

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.