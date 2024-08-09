Video: Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift Perform 'On The App' from TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In an all new video, watch Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift perform 'On The App' from Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), which plays at the Criterion Theatre until 31st August. Check out the video here!

Dougal (Sam Tutty) is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit who’s just landed in New York for his dad’s second wedding. The dad he’s never known. Waiting for him at the airport is Robin (Dujonna Gift), the sister of the bride.

She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights. Instant attraction? Nope. But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the Big Apple at their feet, anything could happen… This intimate and refreshingly original show is one part “rom” and two parts “com”, with a splash of culture clash.

