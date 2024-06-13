Video: STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE Celebrates Pride With Interview With Lauryn Redding and Laura Pitt-Pulford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Standing at the Sky's Edge is celebrating Pride Month with an all new video. The video features an interview with Lauryn Redding and Laura Pitt-Pulford. Check it out below!

Standing at the Sky’s Edge is running at the Gillian Lynne Theatre until the 3 August 2024.

Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, this 2023 Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Musical’ is directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and features songs by the legendary Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley. ‘An instant classic. Unlike anything else in the West End’ (Time Out). With a hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival. Revealing the history of modern Britain through the stories of this iconic housing estate, Standing at the Sky’s Edge is a heartfelt exploration of the power of community and what it is we all call home.

