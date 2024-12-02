Video: Lauren Ward and Rebecca-Jo Roberts Perform 'Fly' From STALLED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







An all new video has been released featuring Lauren Ward and Rebecca-Jo Roberts performing "Fly" from Stalled the Musical. Check out the video!

The new musical about mothers, daughters and moving on comes to the King's Head Theatre in February, running Thursday 13 February - Sunday 23 March, 2025.

In a bougie-ass Seattle ladies room, lost-but-searching Maggie and a frazzled mother, a neurodivergent daughter, a nonbinary poet and a queer computer scientist are among the characters whose paths cross and who navigate the ups and downs of modern life. With soul-stirring melodies and a rare authenticity, their inspiring stories make for an unforgettable celebration of these complicated, beautiful souls.

The musical features Book & Lyrics by Liesl Wilke and Music & Lyrics by Andy Marsh, with additional music and lyrics by Kyle Puccia, directed by Vikki Stone.

Comments