Video: Keala Settle & More Sing 'Somewhere to Remember/Fly More Than You Fall'

Watch Keala Settle, Cavin Cornwall, and Robyn Rose-Li sing Somewhere to Remember/Fly More Than You Fall from the world premiere of new musical Fly More Than You Fall here!

The production will run from 18th October- 23rd November at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

When Malia’s mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, her life is thrown into turmoil. Yet as she navigates the next stage of her own life, Malia finds solace and strength in her writing and in her stories, Malia creates an imaginative world where a brave bird named Willow mirrors her own journey of resilience and growth. Based on lived experiences, the uplifting and inspiring show navigates grief with some incredible songs that are bound to get stuck in your head! This isn’t just a musical, it’s a journey that will break your heart and mend it all in one night.

The cast features Keala Settle, Robyn Rose-Li, Cavin Cornwall, Sara Bartos, Maddison Bulleyment, Edward Chitticks, Bessy Ewa, Max Gill, Harry Mallaghan, JoJo Meredith, Zasha Rabie, Keala Settle, and Kieran Usher.

Fly More Than You Fall features Book & Lyrics by Eric Holmes (TV’s The Good Fight, Smash), Music & Lyrics by Nat Zegree, is directed by Christian Durham.



Comments