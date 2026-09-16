Full Cast Set for 2026 Stiles + Drewe BEST NEW SONG PRIZE Concert

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Full casting has been announced for the 2026 Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize Concert, taking place Monday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. at The Other Palace in London.

Presented by Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, the one-night-only concert will showcase 12 original songs from new musicals competing for the Best New Song Prize.

Alex Young (Operation Mincemeat, Fun Home) will host the evening, with a cast featuring Roshani Abbey (Operation Mincemeat, Hamilton), Jessica Aubrey (SIX, Wicked), Norman Bowman (Brigadoon, Mamma Mia!), Lewis Cornay (Pride, The SpongeBob Musical), Morgan Gregory (Hot Mess, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Ryan Kopel (Dear Evan Hansen, The Addams Family), Frances McNamee (The Last Ship, Ballad Lines), Christina Modestou (SIX, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World), Joel Montague (Elf the Musical, Hamilton), Cheeyang Ng, Nia Stephen (SIX, & Juliet) and Daniel Urch (The Phantom of the Opera).

The concert will be directed by Alex Jackson, with musical direction by Livi Van Warmelo.

A panel of industry judges including George Stiles, Anthony Drewe, prize co-sponsor Joanne Benjamin and Jon Robyns will select the winning song. The winner will receive £1,000 toward developing their work. An additional prize for Voice, Vision & Potential will also be presented.

The evening will also feature songs from recent and upcoming new UK musical productions.

Songs in Contention for the Best New Song Prize

The 12 songs competing for this year's prize are:

"A Sliver of Sunlight" from Hyacinthus by Trevor K. Band

"Be Your Own Man" from Rising by Tom James McGrath and Amy Clare Tasker

"Earth To Theo" from Theo In Between by Jordan Li Smith and Gareth Mattey

"Every Day" from The Deep End by Paul Grady, Dom Patterson and Kate Peters

"Father" from Confessional by James Lark

"First" from Sally In The Woods by P Burton-Morgan and James Joshua Otto

"In The Beginning" from Legendary by Cheeyang Ng

"Monster In The Mirror" from Stigma by Jane Subachus

"Paris Is Calling" from Le Pètomane - The Musical by Tim Waters

"Shadows" from The Last Lost Boy by Jacob Attwooll and Kyla Stroud

"Skylines" from Elbow Deep by Elinor Peregrin

"There's More To Me" from The Most Hated Family In America by Matt Bond and Aveev Issacson

The Best New Song Prize Concert is supported by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Dorico, Sonia Friedman Productions, Tarento Productions, Joanne Benjamin, Music Theatre International (Europe), John Good and About Grace.

The concert will take place Monday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. at The Other Palace, 12 Palace Street, London. Tickets are £36, with a limited number of discounted tickets available to Mercury Musical Developments members.

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