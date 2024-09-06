Video: Carrie Hope Fletcher Performs 'Journey to the Past' Ahead of Upcoming Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new video has been released of Carrie Hope Fletcher singing Journey to the Past (Anastasia) from her forthcoming LOVE LETTERS tour. Check out the video here!

Actress, author, vlogger and award-winning West End sensation Carrie is heading out on a brand-new UK concert tour in 2024. Carrie Hope Fletcher – LOVE LETTERS will play thirteen venues around the country, kicking off on 27 September.

West End stars Jamie Muscato, Bradley Jaden and Ben Forster (alternating at the venues) will be her special guests on her LOVE LETTERS UK Concert Tour this Autumn.

LOVE LETTERS will see Carrie explore all forms of love; from romantic to maternal, unrequited to obsessive, showcased through a concert of stunning musical theatre favourites.

Arguably the most recognisable West End performer of her generation, Carrie Hope Fletcher is best known for playing Éponine and Fantine in Les Misérables, Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family, Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella and Beth in the arena tour of The War of the Worlds alongside Jason Donovan. She has over half a million followers in the UK and several best-selling novels, including All I Know Now: Wonderings and Reflections on Growing Up Gracefully, which was a number one bestseller.

Video filmed at Wilton’s Music Hall – accompanist Malcolm Forbes-Peckham.

