Video: Behind the Scenes of ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES The Musical

Only Fools and Horses heads to London’s Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, for a strictly limited Christmas season from 17 December 2024 to 5 January 2025! Check out an all new behind the scenes video here!

While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

Vinnie Jones will make his stage acting debut as local crime lord Danny Driscoll – one half of the notorious Driscoll Brothers – who puts the frighteners on the locals and commands respect wherever he goes.

The cast also features comedy giant Paul Whitehouse (Grandad), Sam Lupton (Del Boy), Tom Major (Rodney), Georgina Hagen (Raquel), Craig Berry (Boycie), Nicola Munns (Marlene / Cassandra), Lee VG (Trigger), Bradley John (Denzil), Darryl Paul (Tony Driscoll / Mike the Barman), Peter Watts (Mickey Pearce), Richard J Hunt (Dating Agent), Gloria Acquaah-Harrison (Mrs Obooko), Philip Childs (Alternate Grandad / Phil), Andrew Bryant (Jumbo Mills), Amanda Coutts (Tina), Christopher Arkeston (Monkey Harris), Rhys Owen (Em), Kieran Andrew (Skinner), Katie Paine (Sharon) and Oscar Dobbins (Roy Taylor).

