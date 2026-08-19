Video: BYMT Alumni Kayleigh McKnight Performs ‘Small Things Matter’ From FRANKENSTEIN

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In a new video, West End performer Kayleigh McKnight performed "Small Things Matter" from BYMT’s musical Frankenstein, almost two decades since she performed in an original production of the show as a young performer with BYMT. The track has been released ahead of a reimagining of the production featuring a new generation of young performers at Greenwich Theatre from 28 – 30 August. Check out the video here!

Award-winning writer Victoria Gimby joins Frankenstein’s original writing team Jimmy Jewell and Nick Stimson to create a fresh new version of the production, 20 years after its premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth. The show was again performed in 2007 at Barbican Theatre Plymouth - with a cast including a young Ed SHeeran, now a BYMT Patron - and in 2008 at London’s Cochrane Theatre.

Now performed by a cast of 38 young actors and musicians from across London and the UK, Frankenstein adapts Mary Shelley’s classic novel with epic, atmospheric music and haunting harmonies.

Production Information

Dates and Times: 28 August, 19:30 / 29 August, 14:30 & 19:30 / 30 August, 14:30

Location: Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES

Box office: 020 8858 7755

Tickets: £23.50 (£19.50 concessions)

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