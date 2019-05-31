VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For THE WORST WITCH; Plus Full Casting Announced!

Full casting has been announced for the West End transfer of The Worst Witch, adapted for the stage by Emma Reeves from Jill Murphy's original books. The Worst Witch opens at the Vaudeville Theatre from 24 July - 8 September 2019, following a hugely successful nationwide tour.

Get a sneak peek at Mildred's action-packed adventure in the brand new trailer below

Reprising their acclaimed roles for the West End premiere, the all-female cast are: Rosie Abraham (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as Ethel; Danielle Bird (Alice's Adventures Underground) as Mildred; Molly-Grace Cutler (We'll Live and Die in These Towns) as Miss Bat; Meg Forgan (We'll Live and Die in These Towns) as Fenella; Rachel Heaton (The Odd Couple) as Miss Hardbroom; Rebecca Killick (Pink Mist) as Maud; Emma Lau (Table) as Drusilla; Megan Leigh Mason (Sunny Afternoon) as Miss Drill; Polly Lister (Table) as Agatha/Miss Cackle; and Consuela Rolle (Remember, Remember) as Enid. They welcome Lauryn Redding (Educating Rita) as Griselda to Miss Cackle's Academy for Witches for the first time.

The Worst Witch is the story of an ordinary girl who finds herself in an extraordinary place: a school for witches.

Accident-prone Mildred Hubble and her fellow pupils leave a trail of mayhem behind them as they find themselves at the centre of a battle that's being fought for their future.

Featuring Jill Murphy's much-loved characters, the production includes original songs, music, magic and a dose of Mildred's unique brand of utter pandemonium!

The Worst Witch is directed by Theresa Heskins (2017 UK Theatre Award for Best Show for Children and Young People) and designed by Simon Daw, with lighting by Aideen Malone, sound by Leigh Davies, original music by Luke Potter, aerial direction by Vicki Amedume, choreography by Beverley Norris-Edmunds, and illusions by John Bulleid. Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, Novel Theatre and Nica Burns present a Royal & Derngate, Northampton Production.

