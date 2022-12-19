Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

VIDEO: Watch a Clip From CABARET on the Royal Variety Performance

Viewers will be able to watch on TV on Tuesday 20th December at 8pm.

Dec. 19, 2022  

The Royal Variety Performance is set to air tomorrow, 20 December. The star-studded event was recorded on Thursday 1st December, but viewers will be able to watch on TV on Tuesday 20th December at 8pm.

Taking part in the event was the cast of Cabaret. The show's official Twitter account shared a clip from their performance. Check out the video below!

BAFTA Award nominee Callum Scott Howells plays 'The Emcee' and Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer plays 'Sally Bowles' in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club through 28 January 2023. The cast also includes Sid Sagar as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Danny Mahoney as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Michelle Bishop as 'Fraulein Kost'. Vivien Parry and Richard Katz play 'Fraulein Schneider' and 'Herr Schultz' respectively.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April this year, the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, as well as three prestigious Critics Circle Awards.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Related Stories
Photos: Inside the Gala Night For CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Photo
Photos: Inside the Gala Night For CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
All new photos have been released from the gala night of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club on Thursday 27 October. Check them out here!
Photos: First Look at Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer, and More in CABARET Photo
Photos: First Look at Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer, and More in CABARET
Check out all new photos of the new cast of Cabaret, including Callum Scott Howells as Emcee, Madeline Brewer as Sally Bowles, and more!
Tickets from £36 for CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Photo
Tickets from £36 for CABARET at The Kit Kat Club
Tickets from £36 for CABARET at The Kit Kat Club. In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free…
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer and the New Cast of&nb Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer and the New Cast of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
All new photos have been released of Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer and the new cast of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in rehearsals.

More Hot Stories For You


Harriet Thorpe and More Will Lead UK Tour of STEEL MAGNOLIASHarriet Thorpe and More Will Lead UK Tour of STEEL MAGNOLIAS
December 19, 2022

Steel Magnolias, the hilarious and heart-warming play based on a true story, which enjoyed huge  global success in the hit 1989 film adaptation starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, is embarking on  an extensive UK and Ireland tour in 2023.  Learn more about the cast and how to see the show at a theatre near you!
LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF VICTORIA WOOD Announces Extended 2023 Tour DatesLOOKING FOR ME FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF VICTORIA WOOD Announces Extended 2023 Tour Dates
December 19, 2022

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, writer and performer Paulus's celebration of the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure, is extending its tour of theatres and cabaret venues, with shows now on sale until May 2023. 
Photos: First Look at the International Tour of BAT OUT OF HELLPhotos: First Look at the International Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL
December 19, 2022

All new photos have been released for the International Tour of Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.
Orange Tree Theatre Announces Full Cast For The Return Of Sonali Bhattacharyya's TWO BILLION BEATSOrange Tree Theatre Announces Full Cast For The Return Of Sonali Bhattacharyya's TWO BILLION BEATS
December 19, 2022

The Orange Tree Theatre has announced the full cast for the return of Sonali Bhattacharya's Two Billion Beats. Nimmo Ismail and Tian Brown- Sampson will direct Shala Nyx (Asha) and Tanvi Virmani (Bettina) in the return of this exhilarating production following its acclaimed world premiere at the Orange Tree Theatre in 2022.
Photos: First Look at CIRCUS 1903 at the Eventim ApolloPhotos: First Look at CIRCUS 1903 at the Eventim Apollo
December 19, 2022

This Christmas, the marvellous Circus 1903 returns to London to the newly refurbished Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Check out all new production photos here!
share