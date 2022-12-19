VIDEO: Watch a Clip From CABARET on the Royal Variety Performance

The Royal Variety Performance is set to air tomorrow, 20 December. The star-studded event was recorded on Thursday 1st December, but viewers will be able to watch on TV on Tuesday 20th December at 8pm.

Taking part in the event was the cast of Cabaret. The show's official Twitter account shared a clip from their performance. Check out the video below!

BAFTA Award nominee Callum Scott Howells plays 'The Emcee' and Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer plays 'Sally Bowles' in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club through 28 January 2023. The cast also includes Sid Sagar as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Danny Mahoney as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Michelle Bishop as 'Fraulein Kost'. Vivien Parry and Richard Katz play 'Fraulein Schneider' and 'Herr Schultz' respectively.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April this year, the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, as well as three prestigious Critics Circle Awards.