VIDEO: The UK Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL Performs 'I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)

The UK Cast of the upcoming West End production of Bat Out of Hell- The Musical has shared an inside look of their production with a performance of "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)." The producers of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits, have announced the musical's return to London in 2023. The show, which is currently touring the UK and Ireland, will play a limited season at the Peacock Theatre with performances from 17 February, ending on 1 April 2023.

The performance video below is released in anticipation of the musical's upcoming residency at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. The limited run is set to begin on September 27th, 2022. Sign up for ticket presale notifications for the show at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino today at https://batoutofhellvegas.com/.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre in 2019. The current UK and Ireland tour began performances at Manchester Opera House on 11 September 2021 and has been playing to sold out houses and great critical acclaim.

This award-winning wild child musical thunders through powerhouse hits including I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, Dead Ringer For Love and Bat Out of Hell, in an exciting over the top theatrical spectacle unlike any other.

Watch the UK cast perform "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) below!