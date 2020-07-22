Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Stephen Tompkinson Talks Returning to the Stage With EDUCATING RITA at Minack Theatre, Cornwall

Article Pixel

Performances Will Begin on Tuesday, 18 August

Jul. 22, 2020  

It was announced that the 40th anniversary production of Willy Russell's EDUCATING RITA will play the Minack Theatre, Cornwall this August. The production was on a UK Tour when the Government closed theatres, but is now able to open at this beautiful outdoor theatre with social distancing. The production stars Stephen Tompkinson as Frank and Jessica Johnson as Rita and is directed by Max Roberts.

Stephen Tompkinson discusses his return to the stage in the new video below!

Performances will begin on Tuesday 18 August and the season will run until Saturday 29 August.

EDUCATING RITA tells the story of married hairdresser Rita, who enrols on an Open University course to expand her horizons, and her encounters with university tutor Frank. Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker, who is less than enthusiastic about teaching Rita. However, Frank soon finds that his passion for literature is reignited by Rita, whose technical ability for the subject is limited by her lack of education, but whose enthusiasm Frank finds refreshing. The two soon realise how much they have to learn from each other.


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Cast Members Perform Songs From the Show and Take Part in Q&A
  • Guest Blog: Jo Sargeant and Clare-Louise English On Short Film MY DARLING CHRISTOPHER
  • THE DRIVE IN Announces A Host Of New Film Titles And Live Performances For Summer
  • West End Production of MOULIN ROUGE! Delayed to Autumn 2021