VIDEO: Stephen Tompkinson Talks Returning to the Stage With EDUCATING RITA at Minack Theatre, Cornwall

Performances Will Begin on Tuesday, 18 August

It was announced that the 40th anniversary production of Willy Russell's EDUCATING RITA will play the Minack Theatre, Cornwall this August. The production was on a UK Tour when the Government closed theatres, but is now able to open at this beautiful outdoor theatre with social distancing. The production stars Stephen Tompkinson as Frank and Jessica Johnson as Rita and is directed by Max Roberts.

Stephen Tompkinson discusses his return to the stage in the new video below!

The show can finally go on... and the 40th anniversary run of Educating Rita is heading to the incredible outdoor @minacktheatre in Cornwall!



Watch more from @StephenTompki19 ? https://t.co/RrKzNQupK8 pic.twitter.com/PGgoF6Z7sJ - This Morning (@thismorning) July 22, 2020

Performances will begin on Tuesday 18 August and the season will run until Saturday 29 August.

EDUCATING RITA tells the story of married hairdresser Rita, who enrols on an Open University course to expand her horizons, and her encounters with university tutor Frank. Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker, who is less than enthusiastic about teaching Rita. However, Frank soon finds that his passion for literature is reignited by Rita, whose technical ability for the subject is limited by her lack of education, but whose enthusiasm Frank finds refreshing. The two soon realise how much they have to learn from each other.

