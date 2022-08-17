VIDEO: New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Begins Rehearsals

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London
The new cast begins at London's Palace Theatre on 13 October 2022.

Aug. 17, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, new casting has been announced for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, who begin performances at London's Palace Theatre on 13 October 2022. In addition, the original two-part multi award-winning production is now extending booking to 30 July 2023.

The Crown's Sam Crane will play Harry Potter, with Frances Grey as Ginny Potter and Thomas Grant who will play their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge and MIchelle Gayle continue as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Grace Wylde will play their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. James Howard continues as Draco Malfoy and Adam Wadsworth will play his son Scorpius Malfoy.

The production's social media has released a video from the first day of rehearsals. Watch the video below!




