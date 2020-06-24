Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: &JULIET Cast Members Perform and Answer Questions as Part of Virtual WEST END LIVE

Article Pixel Jun. 24, 2020  

Kicking off the 6-part Virtual West End LIVE series is & Juliet!

Enjoy exclusive performances from the cast (Jordan Luke Gage, Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Melanie La Barrie, Arun Blair-Mangat), a game with Oliver Tompsett and David Bedella led by Tim Mahendran and a Q&A too.

Check out the video below!

Get the best prices on tickets to & Juliet on TodayTix - click here.
VIDEO: &JULIET Cast Members Perform and Answer Questions as Part of Virtual WEST END LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Bette Midler, Patti LuPone & More Sing with Fran Drescher for Cancer Benefit!
  • VIDEO: 333 CATS Cast Members From The Original Cast and Around the World Dance in Honor of Dame Gillian Lynne
  • VIDEO: The Ladies of CHICAGO Sing a 'Cell Block Tango' for Quarantine
  • Video Flashback: 'Undress Rehearsal' From Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque