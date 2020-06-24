Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: &JULIET Cast Members Perform and Answer Questions as Part of Virtual WEST END LIVE
Kicking off the 6-part Virtual West End LIVE series is & Juliet!
Enjoy exclusive performances from the cast (Jordan Luke Gage, Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Melanie La Barrie, Arun Blair-Mangat), a game with Oliver Tompsett and David Bedella led by Tim Mahendran and a Q&A too.
Check out the video below!