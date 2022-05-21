VIDEO: Inside Look at the 2022 UK Tour of The Cher Show

Six decades of stardom, over a hundred million records sold. Legend, icon, Queen. She is Cher and this is her show. Goddess warrior of pop turned Hollywood royalty, the Grammy®, Oscar®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winning Queen of re-invention has conquered it all. It's now time to turn back time with this fiercely fabulous kick-ass new musical, from the writer of Jersey Boys, to honour the original Queen of sass - the inimitable Cher.







From a young kid with big dreams, to the dizzying heights of global stardom, The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher's meteoric rise to fame, flying in the face of convention at every turn. In a dazzling glitter fest of flamboyant glory, sparkling with Cher's signature wit and style, you'll be spinning in the aisles to the sounds of her biggest hits, including The Shoop Shoop Song, I Got You Babe, If I Could Turn Back Time, Strong Enough and Believe. A joyous party musical celebrating independence and individuality - be inspired by the greatest influencer of our time!







Cher the love and believe again with the trailer below! For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit https://britishtheatre.com/the-cher-show-uk-and-ireland-tour/.