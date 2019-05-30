VIDEO: Get a First Listen of Ian McKellen in WHODUNNIT (UNREHEARSED); Additional Casting Announced!

Further performers have been revealed for Park Theatre's World Premiere murder mystery Whodunnit [Unrehearsed], as Adam Hills, Jason Manford, Neil Morrissey, Clarke Peters and Sandi Toksvig - with the voice of Miriam Margolyes - join the stellar list of participants. Every night, a different guest performer will step onstage to join the rehearsed ensemble of a scripted murder mystery play, having attended no rehearsals, read no script, nor received any direction. Armed only with a hidden earpiece to receive instructions, they will endeavour to solve the crime in real time.

An isolated manor, a storm brewing and a stranger at the door. The clichés flow as freely as the suspicious liquor in the library, but this murder mystery spoof has one hell of a twist.

Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] not only features the voices of previously announced Ian McKellen and Judi Dench, but also a different celebrity in each performance stepping in as the Inspector, without any rehearsal and without ever having seen the script. Gargantuan guests already slated to appear at Park Theatre include Clive Anderson, Gillian Anderson, John Bishop, Gyles Brandreth, Marcus Brigstocke, Jim Broadbent, Ronan Keating, Damian Lewis, Maureen Lipman, Joanna Lumley, Meera Syal, Catherine Tate, Tim Vine and Ruby Wax. All will have their lines fed to them live on stage via an earpiece as they attempt to crack the case, avoid the furniture and stagger their way to justice.

The play will be narrated by the voices of Ian McKellen, Judi Dench and Miriam Margolyes.

Get a first listen of McKellen in the below trailer!

All guest actors are kindly donating their time to support this special fundraising run, so every penny raised will go towards keeping Park Theatre inclusive and accessible for all. The line up is subject to last minute change, and audiences will only discover which VIP stars in each performance when they appear onstage.

Artistic Director, Jez Bond, said: "We're very fortunate that the leading actors in our country understand the power and importance of smaller scale theatres and the challenges they face. Performing across the run are a mixture of those who've supported us since the building was a hard-hat site and those who've come to know us more recently. I am grateful to everyone who has donated their time to help raise vital funds by performing this show - and am thrilled they're so up for it!"

Venue: Park200, Park Theatre, Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, N4 3JP

Dates: 15 July - 27 July 2019 at Park Theatre

Age guidance: 12+

Performances: Mon - Sat Evenings 7.30pm, Thu & Sat Matinees 3pm

Prices: Standard £44 - £85, standing room £10 (released at 10am daily)

Booking: www.parktheatre.co.uk / 020 7870 6876





