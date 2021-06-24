VIDEO: Check Out the New Trailer for MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The Royal Shakespeare Company's West End production of Matilda The Musical recently announced that it will return to the Cambridge Theatre from 16 September 2021. Seen by more than 10 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide, this autumn marks 10 years since the multi-award-winning show opened in the West End. Matilda The Musical is now booking through to 13 February 2022.

Check out the trailer below!

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

