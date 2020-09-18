Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith Perform 'I Know Him So Well' From CHESS

Article Pixel

The song will be on Holden's new album, due out October 2.

Sep. 18, 2020  

Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith duet on I Know Him So Well from Chess, as part of Holden's new album, Songs From My Heart.

The album will be released on October 2.

Watch Holden and Smith's performance below!

Pre order Songs From My Heart now: https://amandaholden.lnk.to/SongsFromMyHeartPR

Track list

1. Not While I'm Around (Sweeney Todd)

2. With You (Ghost)

3. Don't Cry For Me Argentina (Evita)

4. When She Loved Me (Toy Story)

5. Hushabye Mountain (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

6. A Thousand Years (Twilight)

7. I Know Him So Well (with Sheridan Smith) (Chess)

8. I Dreamed a Dream (Les Miserables)

9. Over the Rainbow (Wizard of Oz)

10. Somewhere (West Side Story)

11. As If We Never said Goodbye (Sunset Boulevard)

12. Tightrope (The Greatest Showman)

13. Lullaby (Goodnight My Love)

VIDEO: Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith Perform 'I Know Him So Well' From CHESS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You