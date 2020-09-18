VIDEO: Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith Perform 'I Know Him So Well' From CHESS

The song will be on Holden's new album, due out October 2.

Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith duet on I Know Him So Well from Chess, as part of Holden's new album, Songs From My Heart.

Watch Holden and Smith's performance below!

Pre order Songs From My Heart now: https://amandaholden.lnk.to/SongsFromMyHeartPR

Track list

1. Not While I'm Around (Sweeney Todd)

2. With You (Ghost)

3. Don't Cry For Me Argentina (Evita)

4. When She Loved Me (Toy Story)

5. Hushabye Mountain (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

6. A Thousand Years (Twilight)

7. I Know Him So Well (with Sheridan Smith) (Chess)

8. I Dreamed a Dream (Les Miserables)

9. Over the Rainbow (Wizard of Oz)

10. Somewhere (West Side Story)

11. As If We Never said Goodbye (Sunset Boulevard)

12. Tightrope (The Greatest Showman)

13. Lullaby (Goodnight My Love)

