Tinuke Craig Appointed Associate Artistic Director Of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced Tinuke Craig as their new Associate Artistic Director. Tinuke’s extensive directing experience has seen her create work for The National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, The Old Vic and Chichester Festival Theatre.

Tinuke takes up the role with immediate effect, joining Drew McOnie (Artistic Director), James Pidgeon (Executive Director), Laura Arends (Director of Communications & Audiences), mezze eade (Diversity & Inclusion Associate), Lauren King (Director of Producing & Administration) and Anthony Newton (Director of Technical & Production) to complete the newly structured Senior Leadership Team at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Tinuke Craig said today, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the team at Regent’s Park as Associate Artistic Director. I adore this theatre, its unique setting and its incredible ability to gather people together to experience extraordinary stories old and new. I’m excited to engage with new artists, to help programme and direct bold and varied work, and to cultivate new audiences to share in this joyful space.”

Drew McOnie said, “I’m delighted that Tinuke Craig is joining us at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the new role of Associate Artistic Director. Tinuke is an incredibly talented theatre maker with a wealth of experience across UK theatre. I’m excited for us to work together to shape the artistic ambitions for the Open Air Theatre as we enter this exciting new chapter for our unique venue.”

Tinuke Craig trained at LAMDA and at The National Theatre Studio. In 2014 she won the Genesis Future Director Award. She was the Gate’s Associate Director 2015-2016. From 2021-2023 she was Baylis Director at the Old Vic. She is an Artistic Associate at the Lyric Hammersmith. Tinuke works extensively with young people and with emerging artists.

Directing includes: A Raisin in the Sun (Headlong Tour), The School for Scandal (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Big Life (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Blue (ENO, London Coliseum), Trouble in Butetown (Donmar Warehouse), Jitney (Leeds Playhouse 2021 and The Old Vic 2022) Last Easter (Orange Tree Theatre), Crave (Chichester Festival Theatre), Hamlet For Young Audiences (Dorfman and National Theatre Tour 2020 and 2022), Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith), Vassa (Almeida Theatre), The Color Purple (Leicester Curve/Birmingham Hippodrome and UK Tour), random/generations (Chichester Festival Theatre), I Call My Brothers (Gate Theatre), dirty butterfly (Young Vic).

