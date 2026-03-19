Tickets on Sale for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reimagined One-Part

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425,000 tickets are now on sale for the reimagined one-part production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre. The first performance will take place on Friday 9 October, with the reimagined production currently booking to 27 June 2027. The one-part production has a running time of 2 hours and 55 minutes including one interval.

Celebrating 10 years at the Palace Theatre in July, the final performance of the original multi-award-winning two-part production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be on 20 September 2026, as previously announced, marking the culmination of a celebratory decade of extraordinary achievement, innovation and creative collaboration since the original critically-acclaimed production opened at the Palace Theatre in July 2016. Having welcomed over 2.2 million people, including over 300,000 first-time theatregoers, now is the final chance to book tickets for the two-part production.

The original production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was the recipient of a record-breaking 9 Laurence Olivier Awards, the most ever received for a play, plus multiple other UK theatre awards, and has now received a record 60 major honours globally.

The West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast comprises David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Claire Lams plays Ginny Potter and Joshua Sullivan as Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge and Naana Agyei-Ampadu play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger with Tamia-Renée Alexandra as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Oliver Boot plays Draco Malfoy, with Kai Spackman as his son Scorpius.

They are joined by David Annen, Hollie Beastall, Jacqueline Beaumont, Angeline Bell, Ricardo Castro, Robert Curtis, Laveda Dione, Gabriel Fleary, Cate Hamer, Tim Hibberd, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Laura June Ness, Geffen Katz-Kaye, Louise Ludgate, Sophie Matthew, Nathan Muwowo, David Nairne, Mariam Pope, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Claire Redcliffe, Ian Redford, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Joshua Talbot, Callum Tempest, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley and Aidan Garrett Wilkins. Scarlett Davies, Jasper Franklin, Sebastian Halford, Rachel Kirk, Effie Linnen, Tabitha Kodesh, Theo Martin, Olivia Miller, Jack Pennycook, Zachary Seaton, Harper Tricker and Huxley Syers alternate two children’s roles.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Current two-part production

Booking until its final performance on 20 September 2026, tickets for the two-part production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child remain priced from £15 per part. The regular performance schedule is Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday – no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

Each Friday 40 tickets priced at £40 (£20 per part) are released for every performance the following week and located in great seats throughout the theatre. Patrons can enter the ‘Friday Forty’ lottery by downloading the TodayTix app.

Reimagined one-part production

Currently booking to 27 June 2027, tickets for the reimagined one-part production are priced from £25. The performance schedule is Tuesday to Saturday at 7pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 1pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

The access performances currently on sale are as follows – British Sign Language Performances on Sunday 17 January 2027 at 2:30pm and Sunday 9 May 2027 at 2:30pm, Captioned Performances on Sunday 31 January 2027 at 2.30pm and Sunday 16 May 2027 at 2.30pm, and Audio Described Performances on Sunday 24 January 2027 at 2.30pm and Sunday 23 May 2027 at 2.30pm.