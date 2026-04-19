Exclusive: Ben Platt & Rachel Zegler Sing 'Next Ten Minutes' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS 25th Anniversary Album





On April 20, Atlantic Records will release the live recording of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium), featuring Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect, Parade) and Golden Globe, NBR, and Olivier winner Rachel Zegler (Evita, The Hunger Games, West Side Story). First announced at the Hollywood Bowl, where the stars surprised the audience from the stage during the evening’s bows, the album will soon be available on all digital platforms HERE.

Captured live during the limited, sold-out concert residency at the historic London Palladium from March 24-29, 2026, the recording documents the electric chemistry of Platt and Zegler in this special 25th Anniversary staging. Conducted and directed by Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), the album brings the intimate, non-linear story of Cathy and Jamie to life with a symphonic scale and emotional depth.

The celebration of this landmark anniversary concluded earlier this month with two final sold-out performances in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first listen of Zegler and Platt's duet, "Next Ten Minutes".

Photo Credit: Sophia Wilson

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