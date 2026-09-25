Tickets on Sale For KURIOS - CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at Royal Albert Hall
The production marks Cirque du Soleil's most successful show ever at the Royal Albert Hall.
KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities is preparing to welcome audiences into its eye-popping world of wonders at the Royal Albert Hall for a limited seven-week run in 2027. Tickets and hospitality packages on sale now.
A tour de force tribute to the power of the imagination and invention, KURIOS stands as the most successful Cirque du Soleil production to ever present at the Royal Albert Hall. As the smash-hit steampunk spectacle marks the milestone 30th anniversary of the company at the historic London venue, its record-breaking show will take centre stage in the must-see cultural calendar from 13 January to 28 February 2027.
Audiences will escape reality and embark on an extraordinary journey of discovery to a fantastical universe where the impossible becomes possible. Breathtaking performances filled with unique, gravity-defying acrobatics and unparalleled displays of human talent can be viewed from the very best seats in the house.
An array of new premium packages is on offer for guests looking to make their KURIOS adventure more memorable. Highlights include booking a VIP 'Curiosity' Box, the ultimate way to enjoy the critically acclaimed extravaganza with stunning views, food and drink and a dedicated waiting service; VIP Gallery package with pre-show experience; Cast Meet and Greets; and Fine Dining at the revered Coda restaurant.
In an alternative yet familiar past, KURIOS enters the mechanical lab of a genius inventor convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible universe, a place where the craziest ideas and grandest dreams await.
After successfully unlocking the door to this world of wonders, time comes to a complete stop as a cast of colourful characters invade his “curio cabinet” and bring his makeshift creations to life.
Setting off on an unforgettable journey of discovery, the inventor – and, indeed, audience – learn that anything and everything is possible when you trust your imagination.
KURIOS premiered in Montreal in 2014. Since then, it has mesmerised more than 7 million spectators in 50 different cities with over 3,500 performances delivered by its cast of 50 world-class artists.
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