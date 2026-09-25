Tickets on Sale For KURIOS - CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at Royal Albert Hall

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities is preparing to welcome audiences into its eye-popping world of wonders at the Royal Albert Hall for a limited seven-week run in 2027. Tickets and hospitality packages on sale now.

A tour de force tribute to the power of the imagination and invention, KURIOS stands as the most successful Cirque du Soleil production to ever present at the Royal Albert Hall. As the smash-hit steampunk spectacle marks the milestone 30th anniversary of the company at the historic London venue, its record-breaking show will take centre stage in the must-see cultural calendar from 13 January to 28 February 2027.

Audiences will escape reality and embark on an extraordinary journey of discovery to a fantastical universe where the impossible becomes possible. Breathtaking performances filled with unique, gravity-defying acrobatics and unparalleled displays of human talent can be viewed from the very best seats in the house.

An array of new premium packages is on offer for guests looking to make their KURIOS adventure more memorable. Highlights include booking a VIP 'Curiosity' Box, the ultimate way to enjoy the critically acclaimed extravaganza with stunning views, food and drink and a dedicated waiting service; VIP Gallery package with pre-show experience; Cast Meet and Greets; and Fine Dining at the revered Coda restaurant.

In an alternative yet familiar past, KURIOS enters the mechanical lab of a genius inventor convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible universe, a place where the craziest ideas and grandest dreams await.

After successfully unlocking the door to this world of wonders, time comes to a complete stop as a cast of colourful characters invade his “curio cabinet” and bring his makeshift creations to life.

Setting off on an unforgettable journey of discovery, the inventor – and, indeed, audience – learn that anything and everything is possible when you trust your imagination.

KURIOS premiered in Montreal in 2014. Since then, it has mesmerised more than 7 million spectators in 50 different cities with over 3,500 performances delivered by its cast of 50 world-class artists.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 18 Hrs 31 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming