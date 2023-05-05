Tickets from £47 for: Secret Cinema Presents GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE

Calling all T-Birds and Pink Ladies!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway Photo 2 Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 3 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE Photo 4 Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

Tickets from £47: Secret Cinema Presents Grease: The Live Experience

Calling all T-Birds and Pink Ladies: it's time to immerse yourself in the world of Grease like never before, coming to Birmingham this summer!

Step back in time to the 1950s and experience those summer nights... in real life. Take part in the ultimate rock n' roll party where you can belt out those iconic numbers with Sandy and show off your moves on the dance floor alongside Danny.

Get ready to attend Rydell High where it all began. Grab a bite to eat with the Pink Ladies, hang out in the school field with the T-Birds and avoid getting in trouble with Principal McGee. But choose your crew wisely for the biggest night in Rydell High history: Vince Fontaine will be hosting the dance contest of a lifetime, broadcast live to the nation. Going back to school has never been this exciting.

So, have you got your leather jacket ready? Are you ready to get involved in some electrifying sing-alongs? And were you born to hand jive, baby?

We'll see you at Rydell High for the ultimate '50s summer party!

Secret Cinema Presents Grease: The Live Experience is at Secret Cinema - NEC, Birmingham from 26 July 2023 - 13 August 2023





RELATED STORIES

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of NUL POINTS! Opening Tonight At The Union Theat Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of NUL POINTS! Opening Tonight At The Union Theatre

​​​​​​​Adèle Anderson, Charlotte East, Marcus J. Foreman, Sean Huddlestan and Kane Verrall star in  the world premiere of NUL POINTS!, a new Eurovision comedy by Martin Blackburn. See photos from the production!

Kelle Bryan, Gyasi Sheppy, and Niki Colwell Evans Join Line Up For Wolverhamptons Pantomim Photo
Kelle Bryan, Gyasi Sheppy, and Niki Colwell Evans Join Line Up For Wolverhampton's Pantomime, SNOW WHITE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced further casting for the spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE, with Eternal, Loose Women and Hollyoaks' Kelle Bryan, CBeebies' Gyasi Sheppy and X Factor and Blood Brothers' Niki Colwell Evans. 

Our Relationship With Natural World To Be Explored At New Exhibition Photo
Our Relationship With Natural World To Be Explored At New Exhibition

An evocative look at the role nature plays in our everyday lives will form the basis of a striking new exhibition at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.

Cast Revealed For BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Cast Revealed For BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Three powerhouse producing theatres are teaming up to present a sensational new production of Alan Plater’s warm and witty musical play, Blonde Bombshells of 1943.


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is alwa... (read more about this author)

TravFest 2023 to Feature World Premiere of New Comedy by Isobel McArthurTravFest 2023 to Feature World Premiere of New Comedy by Isobel McArthur
STRANGER SINGS to Kick Off Tour at Southwark PlayhouseSTRANGER SINGS to Kick Off Tour at Southwark Playhouse
Review: AUGUST IN ENGLAND, Bush TheatreReview: AUGUST IN ENGLAND, Bush Theatre
Tickets from £47 for: Secret Cinema Presents GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCETickets from £47 for: Secret Cinema Presents GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU